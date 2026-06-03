'American Idol' winner Hannah Harper stuns in Grand Ole Opry debut — with the help of a very special guest

Talk about a full "circle" moment!

"American Idol" winner Hannah Harper hit a magical milestone last night, when she made her debut at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry.

Harper’s audition quickly became one of the 'American Idol's' most viewed moments in its 24-season history.

"What an overwhelming honor it is to step into that circle that carries so much history, legacy, and heart within country music," the 26-year-old mother of three posted on her Facebook page shortly after the appearance was announced.

Sharing 'String Cheese'

The "circle" refers to the scuffed six-foot circle of maple and oak stage taken from the Opry's original home at the historic Ryman Auditorium and installed at the new, bigger venue the Opry built in 1974.

And when Harper walked out onto that circle last night, it was both the start of a new phase of her career and a beautiful reminder of how it all began.

Shortly after beginning her set, Harper launched into a rendition of "String Cheese," her self-penned song from her viral "American Idol" audition video. As she finished the first verse, she was joined on stage by another "Idol" winner turned country star: Carrie Underwood — one of the "Idol" judges who helped propel Harper to victory.

Ode to motherhood

Harper's journey to the Opry stage began with a childhood immersed in the bluegrass gospel music that has captivated her family for generations. Harper began singing and songwriting at just 9 years old, but she didn’t become a household name until February, when her "American Idol" audition went mega-viral.

Performing “String Cheese” — a heartfelt ballad about the grueling reality of postpartum depression and the beautiful, fleeting days of motherhood — the Missouri native moved "Idol" judge Carrie Underwood and the rest of watching America to tears with her soulful voice and deeply personal lyrics that seemed to silence the anti-natalist noise of our time.

In a matter of days, “String Cheese” racked up millions of views and peaked at No. 14 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart. Harper’s audition quickly became one of "American Idol's" most viewed moments in its 24-season history.

On May 11, to the surprise of few, Harper was crowned the winner of "American Idol" Season 24, making her the first female country singer to win the show since Underwood’s victory in 2005.

RELATED: ‘String Cheese’: Why an ‘American Idol’ audition is making millions of moms cry

Disney/Eric McCandless

Grateful and grounded

Harper's performance was part of the “Opry 100” celebration during CMA Fest week. The show also featured Underwood, rising country-pop star Avery Anna, and more artists.

Days before the "Idol" finale, Harper revealed in an interview with Country Now that an Opry performance has long been the pinnacle of her dreams.

“The Opry is the goal. … That’s the biggest stage in country music in my eyes, the most honored, and it would just make my whole life to get to perform on that stage,” she confessed.

The Opry performance also marked the official launch of her “String Cheese Tour,” set to run through November 14, with concerts scheduled across the U.S.

But despite her blooming career, being a mom remains this rising country star’s deepest commitment.

Harper — who has consistently described motherhood as her “biggest ministry” — expressed intentions to bring her husband and three sons along on the road.

In post-win interviews with Lyndsanity and Parade magazine, she recounted advice she had received from Carrie Underwood about installing baby cribs on tour buses and the importance of balancing stardom with family.

“Carrie just wanted to make sure that I kept a hold of the grasp of reality once everything settled down and just made sure to still focus on the priorities, which is my kids and my husband,” she told Parade magazine.