The YMCA broke the first rule of summer camp

Since its founding in 1844, the YMCA has become a household name, earning a reputation for safety, reliability, and positive childhood experiences, such as youth sports, summer camps, and neighborhood gyms that offer something for everyone.

Recently, however, the YMCA has cashed in on its longstanding trust with families to quietly implement policies that are antithetical to this reputation.

The YMCA has made crystal clear that it has no interest in protecting girls — neither their innocence nor their safety.

Last summer, American Parents Coalition exposed YMCAs across the country for effectively eliminating separate boys’ and girls’ private spaces by allowing men and boys into girls’ locker rooms, bathrooms, and private spaces. In many locations, these policies even extended to sleeping accommodations at summer camps.

When the YMCA was confronted with questions about these policies, it deleted references to its values from its corporate website.

Since the attempt to hide these values and recommendations one year ago, APC has discovered that the policies extend not only to branch patrons and summer campers but also to counselors. Certain camps are allowing older teen and adult biological male counselors to sleep in girls’ cabins too, provided they “identify” as girls.

According to Michigan’s Sherman Lake YMCA’s 2026 camp policy, counselors may choose whichever gender-segregated cabins they feel “comfortable leading and sleeping in,” regardless of biological sex. The camp also offers “all-gender” cabins that can include children and counselors “of any gender.”

McGaw YMCA Camp Echo, also in Michigan, similarly promotes “all-gender cabins with multiple counselors who have different gender identities,” while admitting that counselors assigned to cabins separated by gender only “most often” share “the same gender identity as campers in that cabin.”

In Colorado, Camp Shady Brook’s May 2026 handbook states that both campers and staff are assigned to cabin groups based on “gender identity.”

Not only do Sherman Lake YMCA and McGaw Camp Echo allow children and counselors to choose cabin assignments based on gender identity, but staff are also instructed to withhold information from parents if a child identifies as LGBTQ+ unless the child gives “express consent.” Sherman Lake further states that staff are “trained” to “regularly” ask children to share their preferred names and pronouns.

In Minnesota, YMCA Camp Olson says, “Some of our campers don’t fit in the boxes of ‘boy’ or ‘girl,’” and offers special cabins for children who identify “outside the gender binary,” while allowing “trans individuals” to “select either restroom.” In New York, Camp Gorham claims its cabins are “gender specific” before immediately clarifying that “Girl+ cabins are a space for girls, trans, and nonbinary campers.”

Camp Hazen YMCA in Connecticut similarly lets families choose between “Girls+,” “Boys+,” and “all-gender” cabins, with the “+” specifically intended to include “cisgender, trans, and nonbinary youth.”

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If that were not enough, South Mountain YMCA in Pennsylvania now offers a “Pride Camp” for children as young as 7, described as a “safe-space, non-gendered village” complete with programming built around LGBTQ+ identity and “social justice conversations.”

How is this the same YMCA generations of Americans grew up trusting? The YMCA has made crystal clear that it has no interest in protecting girls — neither their innocence nor their safety. At countless YMCAs across the country, camps are still operating with policies that place gender ideology above biological reality and parental rights.

Sadly, the YMCA has become yet another activist institution obsessed with appeasing a radical fringe that demands everyone around them, including children, embrace the lie that biological sex is meaningless and that boundaries between men and women do not matter even in the most intimate spaces.

What many Americans do not realize, however, is that American families fund the YMCA. Nearly every one of the camps named above has received thousands, if not millions, of dollars in federal funding through various government grants and taxpayer-supported programs.

If the YMCA insists on functioning like an activist organization while ignoring Title IX requirements, then the federal government must stop treating it like a neutral public institution worthy of taxpayer support.

Enough is enough.