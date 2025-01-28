Conor McGregor condemns pro-Palestine marches in Ireland, calls for flying Hamas flag to be considered 'major crime'

Conor McGregor said it should be considered a major crime in Ireland to fly the flag of Hamas, in response to footage from a Palestine protest.

Sharing a video of a Dublin march that featured Palestinian and Hamas flags, the former UFC star condemned Hamas as a terrorist group that shouldn't be celebrated.

"To raise the flag of a terrorist organization on Irish soil must become a major crime in the eyes of our state," McGregor wrote. "It will not be tolerated nor lauded!"

McGregor has consistently found time for the occasional political statement between recent stints with his pub's soccer team, as well as appearing at events for BKFC, the bare-knuckle boxing promotion he recently became an owner of.

The protest video also showed demonstrators holding signs that read, "Palestinian Authority collaborates with 'Israel'" and "Release all political prisoners."



McGregor continued, "Raise a country flag, off your own person, and off of government buildings, yes, no problem. Raise the flag of radicalized terror organizations off of the same.. Big problem."

While Hamas has been designated as a terrorist group in the European Union, it does not appear to be against the law to simply fly the flag of such a group in Ireland.

'Keep your eyes on here, all the way!'

Earlier the same day, McGregor also posted a warning — written in all caps — about an alleged puberty-blocker producer that has been running programs in Ireland with the Irish youth.

"Parents of Ireland!!! Keep your eyes on here, all the way!" he exclaimed,

These issues encapsulate the focus of McGregor's would-be political career, along with a blanket sentiment of operating on behalf of the working class.

In September 2024, McGregor threatened Irish officials with the idea of becoming president and dissolving the Dáil, which is the Irish parliament.

"These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end. Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely," he stated.

The fighter has danced around the idea of a UFC comeback for nearly four years since breaking his leg in 2021 against Dustin Poirier.



Most recently, he challenged BKFC star Jeremy Stephens to set a date for an upcoming bare-knuckle fight, which would likely put off any UFC comeback for some time. However, it's unclear whether McGregor's contract with the UFC would allow any combat in outside competitions.

For now, McGregor has done more teasing than fighting, including regarding an alleged $250 million boxing match in India to promote the country's tourism industry.

