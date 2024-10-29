JK Rowling sounds off on 'mediocre men' who are stealing medals from women in their sports

Beloved author J.K. Rowling criticized transgender athletes who compete in women's sports by saying they are stealing medals from women.

Rowling was responding to a report from the United Nations that detailed the shocking amount of medals women had lost in sporting events across the globe up to March 2024.

The eye-opening study revealed that more than 600 female athletes had lost medals in 29 sporting categories, totaling almost 900 medals going to men who identify as women in over 400 competitions.

"Over 890 medals, across 29 sports, stolen from women by men," Rowling wrote on X.

'We're not supposed to feel empathy for those women and girls.'

Readers soon chimed in on Rowling's thread, with one pointing to the amount of effort and training female athletes are putting in only for them to lose out to a biological male.

Rowling responded directly to the remark with the ironic statement, "We're not supposed to feel empathy for those women and girls."

"The only people we should coddle are the mediocre men who decided they'd enjoy medals without the hassle of competing in the correct category."

Sadly, Rowling's statement has rung true in recent instances of men playing against women.

NCAA volleyball player Sia Liilii said that her Nevada team was told by school officials they "weren't educated enough" and "didn't understand the science" when they refused to play against a team with a male athlete.

Similarly, San Jose State University's Brooke Slusser said that when her school had meetings about a male athlete on her team, administrators predominantly focused on the well-being of the transgender individual and not the girls.

"We've had meetings, and it's a lot of just checking in on [the male athlete]. ... We were like 'what about us?'" Slusser recalled. "Everyone above you is telling you you shouldn't be talking for [the male], you need to make sure the other person is okay," she explained.

During the 2024 Olympics, Rowling was highly critical of controversial boxer Imane Khelif, who won a gold medal in women's boxing. Although the Olympics do not conduct gender tests, both the International Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization claimed Khelif is a man.

Rowling shared an image of Khelif and opponent Angela Carini at the time, saying Khelif had "the smirk of a male [who] knows he's protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he's just punched in the head."

Khelif ended up naming Rowling in a criminal hate speech complaint in France. The complaint was made to Paris' online hate speech office and claimed Khelif was a victim of cyber harassment.

