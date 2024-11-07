'It was well worth it': 49er Nick Bosa doesn't regret risking fines by wearing a MAGA hat on the field

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said he doesn't regret wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat on the field in Levi's Stadium, even if he gets fined for it.

Following a 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on October 27, three of Bosa's teammates were participating in an interview with NBC's Melissa Stark.

As Stark was asking star quarterback Brock Purdy about his halftime locker-room speech, Bosa popped up behind the two wearing a white MAGA hat with gold letters.

About a week later, reporters caught up with Bosa in the locker room to ask him about the "Sunday Night Football" incident.

'Clearly the nation spoke, and we got what we got.'

"Nick, you could be fined for your hat; what are your thoughts on that?" one reporter asked.

Bosa paused to think before saying, "I don't know; I haven't got one yet. If it comes, it comes."

"Did you feel that going in, that that could be a possibility?" a second reporter asked.

Clearly trying to be careful with his response, Bosa calmly replied, "It was well worth it."

"I don't think my position on speaking about it is going to change; clearly the nation spoke, and we got what we got," he added.

Another media member chimed in off-screen, asking Bosa if he had watched any of the election coverage, to which Bosa replied that he had "fun" and a "good time" watching.

"I stayed up," Bosa said, before the media session was quickly ended by 49ers staff.

Bosa was just one of several Trump-related headlines from the NFL leading up to the 2024 election; Bosa's teammate threw support behind the president, as well.

49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano defended Trump against claims that there were racist remarks by a comedian at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally in New York.

"The only Puerto Ricans that are mad about Tony Hinchcliffe's joke, are mad because it helps push their agenda," Feliciano, a Puerto Rican himself, wrote on X.

On the eve of Election Day, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes endorsed Trump from the press box before the game.

"Make America Great Again! Let's do it," Randi Mahomes said.

Furthermore, Buffalo Bills fans got a little more familiar with their home team's house rules when they found out they couldn't wear a "Trump 2024" T-shirt at Highmark Stadium.

A group of fans clashed with a security guard who told them political T-shirts of any kind weren't allowed in the venue.

The fans argued, but according to the Highmark Stadium guide, "Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics or anything political in nature" is prohibited in the venue.

The NFL does not have a prohibition on such material league-wide, but much like some political issues, the decision is left to each individual team.

