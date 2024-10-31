Puerto Rican NFL player defends Trump rally joke, says liberal outrage is only for political gain

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano said those claiming to be offended by a joke about Puerto Rico at a Donald Trump rally are pushing an agenda.

During Trump's star-studded rally at Madison Square Garden, roast comedian Tony Hinchcliffe caused a liberal meltdown when he joked that there was an island of garbage floating in the ocean and he thinks "it's called Puerto Rico."

Hinchcliffe's comments angered media members and political commentators, but he has since refused to apologize saying, "These people have no sense of humor."

Feliciano, who is half Puerto Rican, remarked on Monday that he felt the outrage was largely feigned because it helps certain people politically.

"The only Puerto Ricans that are mad about Tony Hinchcliffe's joke, are mad because it helps push their agenda," Feliciano wrote on X. "Tony's joke was so soft compared to his usual material."

The Miami native was responding to a fan who said Feliciano seemed to be "down with [Joey] Bosa wearing a maga hat," while linking to Hinchcliffe's joke, seemingly in attempt to display the joke as dangerous or harmful.

Feliciano had recently shared a video that showed teammate Joey Bosa crash a postgame interview wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

When asked later by reporters, Bosa said he felt it was "an important time" to show his political leanings.

Feliciano routinely shares pro-Trump videos on his social media page and clearly isn't shy about his political endorsement.

'I find that guy very funny. I’m sorry, I don’t know what to tell you.'

As for the backlash against Hinchcliffe, comedians have come out in his defense, including media darling and left-wing Comedy Central host Jon Stewart.

"Obviously, in retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key demographic ... probably not the best decision by the campaign politically, but to be fair, the guy's just really doing what he does," Stewart explained.

"I find that guy very funny. I'm sorry, I don't know what to tell you," he told his audience.

Additionally, the Puerto Rican mayor of Keller, Texas, came out in defense of Trump.

"For Latinos, faith, family, and economic opportunity motivates us - not some bad joke by a comedian," Armin Mizani said.

Cuban American Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) echoed a similar sentiment, saying, "What isn't a joke and truly outrageous is how 'journalists' are helping Kamala [Harris] with her dangerous campaign of hate."

Rubio pointed out that media members have been "calling Trump the new Hitler" while MSNBC "used old footage of Nazi rallies" to smear Trump supporters.

