'We're in a free country!' Buffalo Bills fan baffled after security says he can't wear 'Trump 2024' shirt inside stadium

Fans at a Buffalo Bills NFL game on Sunday were shocked when they were told that no political clothing could be worn inside the venue.

During a 30-27 win over the Miami Dolphins, fans were approached by a stadium official who told them a "Trump 2024" shirt was prohibited.

Video was posted online showing the fan's shirt — which also sported the "America First" slogan — and his interaction with a security official.

'It's not a "Trump shirt." It's nothing political.'

The exchange picks up already in progress, with one fan heard off-screen saying, "[It's] NFL policy that he can't wear his Trump shirt?"

"100% false!" another fan chimed in..

"It's not a 'Trump shirt.' It's nothing political," a man in sunglasses and a headset tells the fans.

The security guard was wearing a shirt that read "Allied Universal," which is listed online as a facility services company.

"So according to the NFL policy, you cannot wear anything political at all?" a shocked fan repeated back.

"We're in a free country!" another fan also yelled in disagreement.

It turns out that while there is no NFL policy regarding political speech or clothing, the Bills home venue, Highmark Stadium, does indeed have its own policy.

According to the stadium guide, "Clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics or anything political in nature" is prohibited from the venue.

This rule also extends to signs and graphics.

Until very recently, the stadium guide differed from the generic "gate entry and permitted items" page, which listed only "clothing or material with profane language or obscene graphics."

However, during the writing of this article, that page was updated to include "anything political in nature" and now matches the stadium guide.

The NFL's fan code of conduct does not appear to prohibit fans from wearing clothing with political messages but does prevent players from wearing political statements on their uniform or helmet.

"The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages ... which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns," the NFL rulebook states.

This does not appear to cover a recent incident with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa crashed a post-game interview sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat, causing his teammates to burst into laughter.

Bosa later explained he felt it was "an important time" to promote the message.

Similarly, 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano defended a recent Donald Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Feliciano said that he didn't believe critics were actually outraged when they claimed certain jokes told at the rally were offensive.

Trump, Elon Musk, and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell have all appeared at recent NFL games to promote Trump's presidential candidacy.

