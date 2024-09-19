'Please go to Springfield': '90s NBA star Rex Chapman asks media to ignore second Trump shooting attempt, cover Ohio instead

Former NBA player Rex Chapman said he prefers the media cover the story of Haitian migrants in Ohio rather than see coverage of the second assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Chapman, who spent 13 seasons in the NBA from 1988-2000, is vehemently anti-Trump and has no problem consistently calling the former president racist.

Recently, after Haitian migrants were accused of eating local animals in Springfield, Ohio, Chapman expressed that he would prefer the media focus on that story rather than an attempted assassination on Trump in Florida.

"Media - please go to Springfield and cover the story there. Not the one on the golf course in Florida. We’re watching," Chapman wrote on X.

'Trump and especially JD Vance are making up racist lies.'

Chapman disavowed "political violence" in relation to the assassination attempts against Trump but also equated it to the idea that Trump's "lies" inspire "bomb threats against hospitals and elementary schools."

The former player went on to call the Ohio story a "racist lie," throwing significant support behind Haitian immigrants.



"You ever meet someone from Haiti? They are the sweetest, most earnest, most beautiful people on the planet."

"They're working hard, paying taxes, filling up churches, and helping rebuild a deserted community," Chapman continued. "Trump and especially JD Vance are making up racist lies about violence, drugs and disease because they are racist liars."

Chapman joins the Miami Heat, which he played for in 1995-1996, in its support for the Haitian immigrants. The Heat released a lengthy statement about the story, despite having no Haitian players on the team.

"The false narrative surrounding them is hurtful and offensive and has sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats," the team wrote.

The Heat faced swift backlash from fans with many responding with AI-generated memes showing Trump hugging animals like cats and ducks, the kinds of creatures the Haitians have been accused of eating.

Chapman recently made a series of statements about Trump's performance during the presidential debate against Kamala Harris, saying Trump "sounds insane," while implying Vice President Harris was the only entirely truthful candidate.

"If an elderly relative was saying what Trump is saying at tonight’s debate at a family gathering - you’d laugh, roll your eyes - and fix yourself a stiff drink to get through the rest of the visit," he wrote on X.

"They keep saying, 'They only fact checked Trump!' Because she wasn't lying," Chapman added.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!