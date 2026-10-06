'They're going to steal it': Mark Ruffalo says GOP will rig midterms — then his 2020 remarks resurfaced

Liberal activists are saying the Republicans are looking to perform a smash-and-grab with the 2026 midterm elections in the night.

Actor Mark Ruffalo made his honest and unironic theory clear on Sunday: Republicans are going to do "everything in their power" to steal the election.

'Let the process happen. We have been doing this a long time.'

Hulk hands

Activists gathered in New York City at the "Hands Off Our Vote" event, which kicked off with a lengthy land acknowledgement to recognize the activists' efforts of the past.

About 30 minutes into the event, Ruffalo took the stage to send a sage warning to the audience: The 2026 midterms are a "big, big deal."

Ruffalo said that even though "we all know that we're going to kick their asses," referring to Republicans, the GOP was still intending to steal the election.

"But we all know they're going to steal it," Ruffalo continued. "They're going to do everything in their power, and it isn't going to be over the night we all win. It's going to take all of us after that, staying together, remaining hopeful, remaining strong."

Ruffalo was singing a different tune during the 2020 presidential election, though. Viewers immediately pointed to his past remarks on X, where he told President Trump at the time to "let the process happen."

Trump was complaining about Republican leads that "one by one" started to "magically disappear" over night.

Ruffalo replied by saying "it's not strange" and that it was simply a matter of mail-in and absentee ballots being counted "during a pandemic."

"We haven't finished counting the votes. Be patient. There are millions of uncounted ballots. Let the process happen. We have been doing this a long time," he added.

In 2026, however, Ruffalo decried that not only is the election not safe, but it is now under threat of cyberattack from none other than Elon Musk.

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Stop the squeal

Republicans and President Trump have tried to "suppress and disrupt the vote" of the election, Ruffalo claimed, before warning that citizens "need to be on guard for what we may not see coming," meaning Musk.

"That's the cybersecurity of these elections. And while I'm not an expert, I've been talking to experts. And the one thing I've heard repeatedly is that there is a vulnerability of the votes when they’re transferred from the polling places to the county headquarters and then to the states."

Ruffalo went on to say that the way to fight fraudulent counts was to make sure each polling station and county headquarters are keeping their own tallies before transferring them on to the next level.

According to NBC News, most votes are already tabulated by local and regional headquarters before the totals are passed on to media outlets and research centers.

Ruffalo's election integrity advice seemed to end there, and he quickly turned his speech into jabs at the president.

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Pete Kiehart/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Avenger's endgame

"We gotta get this dumbass, fool-ass, tired-ass, lame-ass, duck-ass out of office. We got to make him a lame duck! We have to stop his policies now. Another two years of this, and who knows what he'll be doing? He's calling to throw Democrats out of the country. And he means it!" Ruffalo continued.

For his part in suggesting the election could be compromised, other readers noted that Ruffalo once said that Trump doubting the election results was an affront to a peaceful transition.

"When Donald casts doubt on this election his throwing out generations of the peaceful transition of power," Ruffalo allegedly wrote. "His brand is chaos. He is afraid to lose."

On Sunday, Ruffalo asserted that while the president is a "dumbass," he is simultaneously capable of enacting great harm on the American people. He concluded: "They’re going to try and stop us from taking our country back, and we're not going to let 'em. Trump, we're not letting you! Hands off our f**king vote!"

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