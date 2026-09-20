Rare disease? Chronic illness? Fame awaits as a 'sickfluencer'

We live in an age of extraordinary psychological misery. Depression, anxiety, and suicide are tearing through younger generations, with young women facing some of the steepest increases in emotional turmoil. Wherever modern society faces a crisis, someone inevitably turns it into a business opportunity. As the old saying goes, never let a good crisis go to waste.

Enter the “sickfluencer.”

Many blend real physiological ailments with bizarre spiritual woo-woo.

A growing number of young women have discovered that illness can be more than a medical condition. If channeled correctly, it can become an identity, a source of online status, even a full-time occupation. Social media algorithms reward creators who document every symptom, diagnosis, flare-up, and hospital visit, turning private suffering into public content.

Sharing practical medical advice online is a natural response to a confusing and infuriating health care system. Seeking peer support during a legitimate medical crisis has saved many lives over the decades. That’s not the problem. The issue lies in the scale, the algorithmically amplified reach, and the strange, solemn worship followers bestow on these digital creators. People line up in comment sections to canonize young content creators for simply surviving another afternoon with irritable bowel syndrome.

In the U.S., creators like Chronically Jaquie have built massive YouTube followings by broadcasting the daily minutiae of life with rare, hard-to-diagnose conditions like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. Viewers tune in by the hundreds of thousands to watch intravenous line flushes, pharmacy hauls, and tearful hospital admissions. With Jacquie, privacy is optional, and boundaries are little more than silly suggestions.

Across the Atlantic, British TikTokers turn National Health Service waiting rooms into backdrop sets for short videos. They rack up millions of views while filming their own intravenous drips.

A broken system

The medical establishment deserves plenty of criticism from the public. Too often, doctors desperately attempt to reduce every ailment to a quick prescription. When a pill fails to work, instead of asking better questions, they simply write another prescription for a different drug designed to numb the pain without ever addressing the root cause.

This cycle drives exhausted patients — many of whom are young women seeking real support — straight into the open arms of internet wellness gurus and self-diagnosis forums.

The tragedy begins when these desperate souls swap a trained physician for a severely disturbed, wholly unqualified stranger on a smartphone screen.

Many of these online figures blend real physiological ailments with bizarre spiritual woo-woo. A creator will start a video explaining her legit autoimmune diagnosis and end it by hawking $80 jars of energized water meant to align her pelvic chakras. The transition from medical patient to crystal-clutching shaman happens fast when the viewer count drops.

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Social media platforms are built to monetize hyper-fixation. A teenager posting about her newfound allergy to tap water receives 50 views. But the moment she frames that allergy as a rare, untreatable cosmic curse, her view count jumps to 500,000. The brain learns very quickly that remaining ill pays the rent. Getting better means returning to an entry-level office job and virtual oblivion.

This financial incentive creates a perverse performative cycle. Creators curate their medical portfolios like LinkedIn resumes. They list rare syndromes in their bio sections like prestigious academic degrees. A new diagnosis brings fresh brand deals for designer mobility aids and holistic detox teas. The audience doesn't want recovery, and the reason why is simple: Recovery ruins the show's narrative arc. This is the first time in history that it has paid to be a perpetual victim. And with some sickfluencers, it pays very well indeed.

Followers build parasocial relationships with these personalities, treating their daily suffering as an ongoing soap opera. Fans defend their favorite sickfluencers with ferocious loyalty, attacking anyone who dares to ask basic questions about the validity of a dubious home remedy. The comment section becomes a digital sanctuary where illness is the ultimate form of social currency.

Perverse incentives, twisted rituals

Traditional religious institutions used to channel this very human impulse, directing it toward the recognition of a higher power. Today, the internet has replaced the divine with 18-year-olds broadcasting from their bedrooms, sharing breathless horror stories while strapped to IV poles. The devotion remains identical, complete with ritualistic viewing hours and monetary offerings sent directly through app payment features.

Medical professionals now find themselves arguing with patients who trust an unverified influencer more than a lab blood test. A doctor spends 10 years in medical school only to be informed by a temperamental teenager that her custom blend of essential oils and unpasteurized goat milk is curing her self-diagnosed rare blood disorder. I’m not asking you to sympathize with the medical establishment. Rather, I’m asking you to acknowledge the absurdity of the times we live in — the most enlightened of times, some argue.

The long-term consequences of this movement could prove costly. Thousands of impressionable young people genuinely believe that an incurable, identity-defining illness is the fastest path to fame and financial independence. They are opting out of normal life milestones in favor of a permanent, curated patient status. They are sick, incredibly so, in more ways than one.

Human beings crave connection. They actively seek meaning and a way to explain their pain. The modern internet took those basic human needs and engineered a marketplace that pays people to stay sick forever. Until the algorithms stop rewarding this madness, the sickfluencer industry will continue to thrive, one sponsored hospital vlog at a time.