3 females caught on video brutally beating, stealing from victims on Philly street; suspects still at large, police say

Three females were caught on video brutally beating and stealing from victims on a Philadelphia street, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying the individuals responsible for the attacks, and police provided video and still images showing the suspects.

'Conceal carry. A 9 mm would have resolved this issue.'

Police didn't specify the number of victims in the brutal attacks, but WTXF-TV reported that there were two victims.

The beatdowns occurred around 2:15 a.m. April 18; police posted the notice describing the attacks earlier this month.

Police said the three culprits assaulted the victims along the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. Video shows one attack occurring on the sidewalk against the outside wall of a building; the other attack occurs on the street next to a parked car. The victims are repeatedly kicked and punched while on the ground.

Police said the victims' bags were stolen, and their credit cards were later used fraudulently.

Video shows the street was crowded with pedestrians, but it appears only one person attempted to help the victims.

The victims were hospitalized with significant face and head injuries, police said.

Police offered the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1: Black female, 25 to 30 years old, 5’5″ to 5’7″, 150 pounds, medium build

Suspect #2: Black female, 25 to 30 years old, 5’2″ to 5’4″, 130 pounds, medium build, tattoo on right side chest

Suspect #3: Black female, 25 to 30 years old, 5’5″, 175 pounds, heavy build

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Police said if you see the suspects, do not approach — instead call 911 immediately.

To submit a tip by telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477), police said. Tipsters also can use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously, police said. All tips will be confidential, officials added.

Those with any information about this crime or these suspects also can contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 3094, police said.

More than 600 comments hit WXTF's Facebook post about the beatings, and commenters did not hold back. The following are but a few reactions:

"Caught on camera! It’s just a matter of time before they are caught! Good for them!" one commenter exclaimed.

"When caught, make an example of them!!" another user declared.

"They’re good girls," another commenter wrote sarcastically.

"Conceal carry," another user suggested. "A 9 mm would have resolved this issue."

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