Four people found shot to death after 12-year-old calls 911 from closet with other children, police say

A 51-year-old man is in custody after his 12-year-old child called Georgia police from a closet and they found four people shot to death.

The harrowing incident unfolded at the Lawrenceville home on Brook Ivy Court early on Friday morning, according to police.

Police entered the home at about 2:30 in the morning to find the bodies of four people, as well as the 12-year-old still in the closet with two other children ages 10 and 7 years old.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Nidhi Chander and 38-year-old Harish Chander, who own the home, and their relatives 43-year-old Meemu Dogra and 33-year-old Gourav Cumar.

Vijay Kumar was arrested after a police dog was able to track him trying to hide in the wood line.

They said that Kumar and his wife, Dogra, had gotten into an argument in Atlanta and drove to the Chander home with their 12-year-old child.

"It is unknown at this time what the argument was about, why they came to the residence, or what led up to the incident," police said in a statement on social media.

Police said they were able to arrive while the suspect's car was still at the scene because the child called so quickly after the incident.

The children were unharmed.

"It's definitely a tragic situation. Four people dying at the same time, especially with children in the home ... it's shocking to anybody," said Gwinnett Police Cpl. Angela Carter.

Kumar was charged with malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.

