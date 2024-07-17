5 radicals who learned there are finally consequences for publicly wishing death upon Trump

Establishmentarians and other radicals have in recent years wished ill upon President Donald Trump, circulated images glorifying violence against him, and trafficked in the kind of violent and dehumanizing rhetoric that some have suggested set the stage for the deadly attack that took place Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Middling comedian Kathy Griffin posed, for instance, for a photograph in 2017 holding up a bloody likeness of a decapitated Trump.

When Hurricane Dorian made landfall in 2019, a former Canadian prime minister tweeted, "I'm rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago."

Geriatric performer Madonna indicated in a 2017 speech at the Women's March in Washington, D.C., that she had been contemplating "blowing up the White House" while Trump occupied it.

Author Michael Wolff alleged in his book "The Fall" that billionaire Rupert Murdoch repeatedly wished for Trump's death.

While there were ostensibly no real consequences for such ghoulish statements and imagery, a new day has apparently dawned. In the wake of the failed assassination on Trump, radicals have begun to face comeuppances for wishing death upon the president as well as for bemoaning the would-be assassin's failure to murder his intended target.

Leftist Oklahoma teacher learns a lesson

Chaya Raichik of the popular Libs of TikTok social media account and others have worked ardently in recent days to highlight ghastly post-shooting commentary from public officials, academics, and others whose hatred evidently blinded them to potential consequence.

Earlier this week, Raichik shared a photo of Alison Scott, a teacher with Ardmore City Schools in Oklahoma. Scott allegedly wrote, "Wish they had a better scope," in response to a Facebook post that read, "SAY Gent that just SHOT TRUMP'S Ear, I got $500 to put on your books for tryin to save us homie."

Past cover photos on what appears to be Scott's Facebook profile indicate she is a BLM-supporting LGBT activist who was supportive of school closures during the pandemic. According to a 2022 Ardmore City Schools profile, Scott worked as a music teacher in the district.

On Tuesday, Ardmore City Schools released a statement indicating it was "aware that a district employee made a statement on a social media platform appearing to condone violence against a public figure. The district has begun a thorough and swift investigation into the matter."

"Ardmore City Schools strongly condemns acts of physical violence and any words that seek to encourage it, no matter their target," continued the statement. "It is the goal of the Board of Education, together with the district's faculty and staff, to educate students in a safe environment free from violent acts and rhetoric."

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma's Republican superintendent of public instruction, noted on X, "This is unacceptable. SDE is investigating. We will not allow teachers to cheer on violence against @realDonaldTrump."

Hours later, Walters provided an update: "I have investigated it enough. I will be taking her teaching certificate. She will no longer be teaching in Oklahoma."

Counselor consumed by cynicism

An elementary school counselor employed by the Yadkin County School District in North Carolina also learned a valuable lesson this week about publicly wishing death on others.

'I had a very weak moment.'

Raichik and others also highlighted comments from Amanda Brewer. A YCS staff spotlight shared on X earlier this year indicated that Brewer was a counselor at Boonville Elementary School who moonlighted as an exercise instructor.

Brewer wrote, "I'm currently sitting on the beach this afternoon, disturbed by the fact, sickened with myself, that I was disappointed the shooter missed when I saw the news."

"I have allowed that horrible, HORRIBLE man to make me bitter enough to have such an experience," she wrote. "I clearly need to do some reflecting and some work."

YCS district leaders confirmed to WXII-TV Tuesday that they had been made aware of Brewer's comments and that the counselor had resigned.

"After being made aware of the comments, YCS officials immediately opened an investigation to address the matter. YCS officials accepted a letter of resignation from Amanda Brewer, effective July 16, 2024," assistant superintended Boomer Kennedy said Tuesday evening.

The former counselor told WXII, "I had a very weak moment. I made a statement — but the statement I was trying to make was that the climate of the past four years has pushed me to bitterness and that I recognized it."

"I am now taking accountability. I called and resigned, and that's all I can do," added Brewer.

A Dallas cop's regrettable two-word response

Shortly after the assassination attempt on Trump, which left former fire chief Corey Comperatore dead and others wounded, Sgt. Arturo Martinez of the Dallas Police Department wrote, "Aim better," on social media.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the DPD launched an internal affairs review after receiving a complaint regarding Martinez's Saturday post on Instagram.

While the officer's attorney Jane Bishkin acknowledged Martinez wrote the post, she suggested he had done so as a private citizen rather than as an officer.

The DPD's social media policy states, "Employees are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their speech does not impair working relationships of the Department, impede the performance of their duties, impair discipline and harmony among coworkers, or interfere with the regular operation of the Department."

DPD Chief Eddie Garcia said in a statement obtained by KXAS-TV, "When I received the notification regarding the comment posted, disappointed would be an understatement. If, in fact, true, the comment made has no place in our society and certainly no place in law enforcement."

Martinez has reportedly been placed on leave while the internal affairs unit investigates him.

Tenacious D messes up Down Under

Blaze News reported Tuesday that Jack Black was canceling his Tenacious D tour after his bandmate Kyle Gass publicly expressed displeasure that the would-be assassin had missed his shot on Trump.

During a Tenacious D performance in Sydney, Australia, Jack Black sang "Happy Birthday" to Gass as a birthday cake was presented to him.

Prompted to make a wish, Gass said, "Don't miss Trump next time."

Black responded with, "Thank you!"

Black — who has multiple movies in the works, including a new "Jumanji" flick — took to social media Tuesday to write, "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form."

The actor noted further that he was suspending his Tenacious D tour and putting all future creative plans on hold.

Gass, in turn, issued a statement claiming the line he "improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake."

The attempt at damage control does not appear to have been successful so far, granted Gass was dropped by his talent agency.

Democratic staffer shown the door

Democratic Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chaired the Jan. 6 select committee, has long demonized Trump, painting him both as an insurrectionist and a potential dictator. Earlier this year, Thompson introduced legislation aimed at stripping Trump of his U.S. Secret Service protection.

'That's what your hate speech got you.'

It appears Thompson's antagonism toward Trump rubbed off on at least one of his staffers.

Jacqueline Marsaw, a case worker and field director for Thompson, wrote shortly after the assassination attempt, "I don't condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don't miss next time ooops that wasn't me talking."

Marsaw, who also served as president of her local NAACP, also wrote, "Couldn't happened to a nicer fellow but was it staged," and, "That's what your hate speech got you," reported the Washington Times.

Her posts sparked widespread outrage.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and other Republicans in the state demanded Thompson "immediately fire" Marsaw.

Marsaw told the Natchez Democrat, "I acted in the heat of the moment. I wish I had not posted that. I don't want anybody to kill Trump. I don't care for him, and he attacks my (former) boss, but I don't want anyone to kill him or anybody else. I am really sorry."

The Democratic staffer's mea culpa was too little, too late.

Amid the backlash, Thompson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, "I was made aware of a post made by a staff member and she is no longer in my employment."

Extra to losing her job, Marsaw reportedly received a visit from a Secret Service agent, a sheriff, and a sheriff's deputy.

"He acted like I was the one who tried to kill Trump," Marsaw told the Natchez Democrat. "He asked me all kinds of questions, like if I had tried to attend a Trump rally or had ever gone to Mar-a-Lago, Trump's home in Florida. Of course, I have not. He asked if I had any explosives in my home or if I had a record of stalking anybody. He walked through the apartment and looked at everything that was on my dresser, wrote down the medications I take."

