85-year-old arrested for allegedly driving 110 mph in race with red Corvette: 'Just having a little ride in my favorite car'

An 85-year-old man was arrested recently for allegedly driving 110 miles per hour while engaged in a street race against the driver of a red Corvette in Florida, WKMG-TV reported.

William Bosworth's reply to the Lake County Sheriff's deputy who pulled him over?

'I was born at night — but not last night.'

"I am out just having a little ride in my favorite car," the 85-year-old said while chomping on a stogie, according to body-camera video.

But Bosworth faces charges of driving in a vehicle race and dangerous excessive speeding, WKMG reported.

More from the station:

A Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted two vehicles appearing to be street racing on U.S. Highway 27 and County Road 33 in Leesburg around 11:40 p.m., June 12. A radar showed a red Corvette traveling at 125 miles per hour and a gray sports car traveling at 110 miles per hour — both in a 45 miles per hour zone.



After activating his emergency lights, the deputy pulled over Bosworth — the driver of the gray sports car — an arrest affidavit said.

When the deputy spoke to Bosworth about his alleged street racing, Bosworth responded, "No, that guy, he swerved at me," and added that he was driving 110 miles per hour "only because he swerved at me. I wanted to get away from him before we caused a problem," WKMG reported.

The deputy was heard saying on bodycam video, "I was born at night — but not last night. I know street racing when I see it."

After Bosworth exited his car, he was placed in handcuffs, WKMG reported.

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The Corvette driver — 57-year-old Phillip Signorino of Titusville — was arrested on the same charges, WPEC-TV reported.

While bodycam video showed Signorino vehemently denying driving 125 miles per hour, WKMG's video report indicates Signorino referred to himself as the driver of "the one that won — the Corvette" after arriving at jail.

Both Bosworth and Signorino denied being engaged in street racing and later posted bond, WPEC reported, citing jail records.

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