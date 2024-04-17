'Nobody can control me': Aaron Rodgers responds to hit pieces from 'establishment' that sees him as 'dangerous'

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded to hit pieces about him and claimed that the mainstream media was afraid that he couldn't be silenced.

Speaking on the "I Can Fly" podcast, Rodgers responded to attacks in the media that circulated when he was rumored to be a running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"I got mentioned as a finalist to be, you know, vice president on a ticket, and they f***ing attacked me with some bizarre story from years ago. There was a third-hand account or something," Rodgers said. The player was referring to claims that he had spread "false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories."

CNN said the conspiracy theories were stated in "private conversations" in 2013.

Rodgers alluded to the fact that despite the hit pieces, he cannot be controlled, nor is he truly beholden to anyone.

"They’re terrified. They’re terrified of people that think for themselves, that aren’t controlled. I’m not beholden to anybody. I have a contract. I can get cut at any point. I have very few sponsors now. They’re all people that I really believe in, and there’s some sort of equity investment in it. But I’m not controlled. Nobody controls my messaging. Nobody controlling my social media. Nobody can control me. You know, I think for myself. I speak for myself. And that’s dangerous to an establishment that wants more power, control, and obedience."



Rodgers stated that he didn't believe that either President Biden or President Trump could bring about actual change and cited "bums" in government who have participated in "insider trading."

The four-time NFL MVP also pointed to homelessness, inflation, and employment as other markers that America is headed in the wrong direction.

"As we give billions of dollars to Ukraine to fight a proxy war, we have a southern border that's being invaded. ... The country's in a bad place, and it's not going to get better," he continued. "It’s not going to get better with 'Weekend at Bernie's' [Biden], who can barely put a sentence together, if that’s even him," Rodgers said.

"Why not make a change?" he asked.

In addition to stating that he would continue to spread Kennedy's message, Rodgers said that the current two-party system "doesn't work" and that Kennedy is "putting himself on the line."

The New York Jets player added that supporting people who have a belief in doing good is what makes America exceptional.

