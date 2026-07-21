‘Like an Amazon shopping experience’: New investigation uncovers mail-order abortion for teens

It has apparently never been easier to order an abortion online.

The American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs released findings from its undercover investigation in which Dr. Christina Francis posed as a 13-year-old pregnant girl with health complications and successfully ordered abortion pills online earlier this year.

‘It was like an Amazon shopping experience. You just pick which pill pack you want, put it in your cart, and check out.’

Investigation footage in a video dated Wednesday shows the drugs arriving by mail in pro-life Indiana without doctor or pharmacist contact information. The return address traced back to a nondescript California building.

“As a medical professional, if I see a 13-year-old in my office who’s pregnant, the first thing I have to suspect is that she has been abused, because that’s very common in young girls who show up pregnant,” AAPLOG CEO Dr. Francis told Blaze News. “We’re mandatory reporters of sexual abuse involving minors. But on this website, they didn’t even bat an eyelash at the fact that I was supposedly 13 years old.”

According to video evidence, Francis ordered the pills via Aid Access, an Austrian nonprofit organization shipping abortion pills to all 50 states. The OB-GYN found the seller via Plan C, another nonprofit that directs women and girls to online abortion pill providers.

Plan C envisions “a near future in which the ability to end an early pregnancy is directly in the hands of anyone who seeks it,” and aims to achieve this “by normalizing the self-directed option of abortion pills by mail.”

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Nearly 27% of U.S. abortions in 2025 were obtained from telehealth services, according to Plan C.

“This should not be called telehealth, because that’s not what’s occurring,” Francis told Blaze News. “It is truly medical malpractice that this is happening, and girls and women in vulnerable situations should not be receiving substandard care simply because they’re thinking about having an abortion.”

In the video, Francis input outlandish information on the Aid Access online form to test the organization's screening process. In addition to listing her age as 13, the OB-GYN also claimed to be “on blood thinners, with an intrauterine device in place, and a history of three prior cesarean sections and ectopic pregnancy,” the AAPLOG investigative report said. These are standard contraindications, or circumstances where a medication may harm the patient, that doctors screen for when considering prescribing mifepristone and its companion drug misoprostol.

“If I’m really a 13-year-old girl with these health conditions sitting with a physician, the physician would say, ‘I’m not giving you these drugs. It’s too dangerous,’” Francis told Blaze News. “They had a back button built into the system so if you gave an answer that seemed like it was going to be a problem, it showed you very clearly to just go back and change your answer and keep proceeding.”

“My answers were so ridiculous that anybody — even a nonmedical person — would say, ‘How could a 13-year-old have three previous C-sections?’ But it obviously wasn’t reviewed by anybody,” Francis said. "It was like an Amazon shopping experience. You just pick which pill pack you want, put it in your cart, and check out."

Plan C, Aid Access, and the Food and Drug Administration did not respond to requests for comment from Blaze News.

A fully automated prescription process remains illegal under federal law.

“As soon as I hit submit, literally a minute and a half later, I had an email in my inbox with a payment link confirming my mailing address,” Francis claimed. “So obviously, no human being could have been reviewing it. It was an automatically generated email.”

Aid Access founder Dr. Rebecca Gomperts also supports advance provision, prescribing abortion pills to non-pregnant patients for later use.

“You don’t have to wait until somebody’s pregnant. That way, the laws don’t apply any more,” she told Politico in 2023. Although Aid Access ships abortion pills across the U.S., Gomperts is a Dutch national based in Amsterdam.

Advance provision is easily abused by criminals and violent partners, according to AAPLOG.

“Men who want to serially abuse women can stockpile this. Human traffickers can stockpile this so they can keep their victims from being pregnant, because pregnant women don’t tend to produce money for them,” Francis told Blaze News. “We know that many trafficking victims report multiple forced abortions during the time they were trafficked. And now we’ve just taken that opportunity away from her to potentially be saved out of that situation by interacting with a medical professional.”

An in-person consultation was initially required to prescribe the abortion pill mifepristone. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, legal challenges succeeded in having the in-person consultation requirement temporarily waived.

Former President Joe Biden’s FDA permanently removed the requirement in 2023. The Trump administration has yet to overturn this rule.

“The easiest thing the Trump administration could do today is undo what the Biden administration did and go back to how it was under the first Trump administration, where the in-person dispensing requirement was still in place,” Francis said. “They could reinstate that immediately. The DOJ could decide to enforce the Comstock Act, which says it's illegal to ship abortion-inducing drugs across state lines.”

"President Trump is the most pro-life president in history, and his track record speaks for itself,” the DOJ told Blaze News. “The Department of Justice represents FDA in these matters, and FDA is continuing to review the safety data for mifepristone.”

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