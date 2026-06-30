American patriotism hits 25-year low as Democrats, Gen Z lead decline

Ahead of the United States’ 250th anniversary, a recent Gallup poll reveals that very few Democrats say they are “extremely proud” to be an American.

The poll, which measured levels of American pride among differing demographics and compared results to past years, demonstrated that pride levels have fallen to a 25-year low.

The Democratic Party is facing a patriotism problem that only seems to be worsening.

General pride levels peaked in 2002, largely caused by the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. At the time, 69% of adults said they were “extremely proud” to be an American, and 23% said they were “very proud.” In 2026, those numbers have fallen to 33% and 20%, respectively.

The last year that over 50% of respondents fell under the "extremely proud” category was 2017.

Between Republicans and Democrats, Republicans have consistently produced higher levels of patriotic feelings. Yet the divide seems to have grown even sharper since President Donald Trump came onto the political scene.

In 2016, 68% of Republicans responded as “extremely proud” compared to 45% of Democrats. Today, Republicans — despite dipping seven percentage points from last year — sit at 70%, while Democrats record an all-time low of 14%. Combining “extremely” and “very” proud responses, Republicans climb to 93% and Democrats to 27%.

As numerous far-left candidates with track records of anti-American rhetoric have been emerging victorious in Democratic primaries across the country, it is becoming increasingly evident that the Democratic Party is facing a patriotism problem that only seems to be worsening.

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Looking at changes over the past year, “extreme” pride has fallen in all categories covering age, gender, race/ethnicity, and education. Women represented the largest decline, dropping 13 points from 39% to 26%. Younger age groups fell as well, down 10 points to 14% among 18- to 34-year-olds and down 12 points to 30% among 35- to 54-year-olds.

Among 18- to 34-year-olds, 21% of respondents reported that they are “not at all” proud to be an American, with another 24% saying they are “only a little” proud. This data indicates that Generation Z in particular does not share the same sense of patriotism as older generations — a trend that has the potential to shape how Americans relate to their country in the coming decades.

"People of color" and non-college graduates also saw 10-point drops since 2025.

Meanwhile, men, those 55 and older, non-Hispanic white adults, and non-college graduates still top their respective categories.

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