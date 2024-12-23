Left-wing host melts down over report Kamala Harris may run for California governor: 'No! What are you doing?!'

Left-wing commentator Ana Kasparian had a passionate and negative reaction to the report that Vice President Kamala Harris may run for governor of California after her disastrous election loss.

Kasparian was discussing the issue with "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur when he opined that if Harris ran for governor in California that she would easily win.

'This state cannot survive another incompetent Democrat leading it!'

"I think Kamala Harris would probably win in a cakewalk for governor," said Uygur.

"No!" Kasparian yelled immediately. "No! What are you doing?! What are you doing?!"

"I am telling you the reality whether you like it or not!" he replied. "Democratic voters in California love to obey!"

"Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Oh, my God!" she exclaims. "I'm gonna move, Cenk! I'm gonna quit my job! I'm gonna quit my job, and I'm gonna move!"

"I'm not saying I'm in favor of it!" Uygur responded.

"This state cannot survive another incompetent Democrat leading it!" Kasparian said. "No, we just can't!"

Video of her outburst was posted to social media where many on the right reacted with glee.

Harris led the Democratic Party into an election where they lost control of the U.S. Senate, lost the presidential election, and allowed Republicans to retain control of the House of Representatives. While some Democrats have tired of Harris, sources say she is already planning to either run for California governor or run again for president in 2028.

Kasparian quoted a report that Harris was in a "wait and see" mode about her next steps.

"How about you wait and see, like, your way out of public life!" Kasparian said. "Go do what you're supposed to do! Go work in the private sector; go do the lobbying thing. Whatever it is, but do not run as governor of California! Do not!"

Kasparian has recently taken steps toward accepting some conservative criticism of Democratic policies. Among the most entertaining was when she blew up after finding out that electric car charger installation at a housing association would skyrocket her housing costs.

