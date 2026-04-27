'The View' host says latest assassination attempt might have been STAGED by Trump: 'Is he trying to distract us?'

Anti-Trump commentator Ana Navarro made a case for the idea that the latest attempt on the president's life might have been staged to distract the American public.

Navarro, who is a co-host of "The View," previously worked for the presidential campaign of the late Sen. John McCain but has become a bitter critic of President Donald Trump and his policies.

'People look at this and say, "Oh my God, is he trying to distract us again?" because that is what he does, right?'

On the Sunday edition of her "Bleep!" podcast, Navarro offered some reasons why people might think the Trump administration staged the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

"It's odd to me that in a place that is teeming with Secret Service, with Washington, D.C., police, with all sorts of law enforcement, this could happen," Navarro said.

"But also, I think people jump to the conclusion that it is staged because Trump lies. He lies constantly, daily, and pathologically. So people do not trust and do not believe anything Trump says. His lips are moving, the likelihood is, he is lying," she added.

"Also, this is a man who has mastered the art — forget the art of the deal — he has mastered the art of distraction," Navarro said. "Any time he finds himself in hot water, his numbers right now are down in the basement, his Iran war is incredibly unpopular, people are pissed as hell at the price of gas and the price of everything going up."

The Justice Dept. presented in a media briefing Monday the mountain of evidence so far collected to show that alleged shooter Cole Tomas Allen was motivated by left-wing animus to target the president.

"People look at this and say, 'Oh my God, is he trying to distract us again?' because that is what he does, right?" Navarro continued.

"He posts crazy things, and he does crazy things and says crazy things to distract us from the Epstein files, to distract us from his horrible [polling] numbers, to distract us from the failures and incompetence of his administration," she added.

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On Monday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that Allen was charged with one count each of attempted assassination of the president of the United States, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

"Violence has no place in civic life," Blanche said. "It cannot and will not be used to disrupt democratic institutions or intimidate those who serve them, and it certainly cannot continue to be used against the president of the United States."

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