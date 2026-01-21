Anti-ICE lunacy hits new low: Activist allegedly air-horns cops investigating school threat that had nothing to do with ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other law enforcement officers have been facing interference from the public, especially since the January 7 death of Renee Good after she nearly ran over an ICE officer with her vehicle during an immigration operation.

Not to be outdone with their spread of chaos and confusion, leftists have now apparently expanded their targets to non-ICE operations and putting other police investigations in jeopardy.

'Deranged liberals are interrupting non-ICE police actions because Democratic leaders have whipped them into a frenzy.'

On Wednesday, the Brewer Police Department in Maine reported an incident in which a woman allegedly interfered with a police investigation into a threat at a school — an investigation that had nothing to do with immigration operations.

The investigation involved a threat involving a person of interest who "had communicated an intent to kill school staff and others."

RELATED: More UNHINGED anti-ICE extremist footage: 'I am a liberal, leftist, pagan, lesbian, transgender woman, and witch!'

Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

According to the police department's Facebook post, officers staged a meet-up at a residence to "safely contact the person of interest."

However, "at approximately 8:16 a.m.," an activist began interfering in the attempt to contact the person of interest, police claimed. She allegedly repeatedly sounded an air horn, refused lawful orders to leave, yelled expletives at the officers, and shouted that she "didn't want ICE" in her neighborhood.

"Her actions interfered with legitimate law enforcement operations and created a real risk to the investigating officers," the statement said.

Investigators later found that the person of interest was not responsible for the threats and that multiple schools had "received similar threats that morning, consistent with 'swatting' incidents."

The Maine Wire's Steve Robinson slammed the incident on X: "Deranged liberals are interrupting non-ICE police actions because Democratic leaders have whipped them into a frenzy. Today it was an unidentified white female using an air horn to disrupt an investigation into threats against a school."

"When will these agitators get charged?" Robinson added.

In an update to the Brewer Police Department's Facebook post, the woman suspected of interfering with the operation was identified as Mary Conmee, 63, of Orrington, a town just a few miles southwest of Brewer.

Conmee has been summonsed for the offenses of disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!