'Democracy is hijacked': Anti-oil activists take credit for spray-painting US Embassy in London over Trump victory, 'fascism'

Anti-oil activists allegedly vandalized the United States Embassy in London in the early hours of the morning after Donald Trump was elected president.

The activists, posting a video around 5:25 a.m. Eastern Time, said they were inspired to desecrate the building because they are fighting against big governments that they believe are controlled by oil companies.

"US Embassy painted orange as we reject fascism," the group wrote on its social media pages.

Quickly placing blame on Trump, the group called Just Stop Oil added climate change alarmism into its claim that the world is quickly spiraling into "fascism."

"This morning the world wakes to find it has slipped further into fascism as well as climate breakdown. Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere," the group began.

"The only real winner of today's election is the corporate power that controls the major parties in both the US and UK."

The group went on to claim that Western political systems have been bought out by "big oil" despite the world facing the "biggest challenge of our time."

That challenge being climate change, of course.

'Democracy is hijacked by corporate interests and billionaires.'

The group suggested acts of civil disobedience in order to minimize the effects of "climate breakdown" and the "social collapse that follows."

"As long as democracy is hijacked by corporate interests and billionaires, it will fail to deliver the change people are crying out for. This will always leave the door open for fake populists like Trump to exploit the disaffection many feel," the statement continued.

Just Stop Oil also called for "ordinary people" to organize and create change because no "political leaders" are going to save the planet.

US Embassy in London Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images

The activists also advocated for the disruption of "business-as-usual," which in the past has amounted to blocking roadways, interrupting sporting events, and vandalizing artwork.



In fact, two members of the activist group were recently sentenced for throwing soup on a priceless painting. In 2022, Anna Holland and Phoebe Plummer threw tomato soup at "Sunflowers," a Vincent van Gogh painting from 1888.

Just Stop Oil's orange-paint protests have failed to garner public support no matter how often they are carried out. In fact, working-class people have countered the protesters with significant resistance in recent years.

Fed-up commuters have dragged protesters out of the streets by their hair and even off the top of trains to prevent further delays in their travel.

The U.S. Embassy in London was opened in 2018 and is the largest American embassy in Western Europe.



