Biden peddles debunked hoax about Trump telling Americans to inject themselves with bleach to fight COVID

President Joe Biden peddled a hoax that former President Donald Trump advised Americans to inject bleach into themselves to combat COVID-19 – a falsehood that has previously been debunked, including by left-leaning fact-checkers.

Biden was joined last week by former President Barack Obama and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during a fundraising event in Houston, Texas.

Biden said in the heavily filtered campaign video, "Just a few days ago, [Donald Trump] asked a famous question in one of his rallies: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?"

The 81-year-old continued, "Well, Donald, I'm glad you asked that question, man. I hope everyone in the country takes a moment to think back what it was like in March of 2020."

Biden then resurfaced the falsity that had already been debunked.

"Remember when he said inject bleach? I think he must've done it," Biden claimed.

Biden was referencing a White House press conference in April 2020.

William Bryan – a former senior official at the Department of Homeland Security who performed the duties of the undersecretary for science and technology – presented a non-peer-reviewed study that showed how disinfectants and sunlight could kill COVID on non-porous surfaces.

Trump asked Bryan if the disinfectants, such as UV light, could be utilized internally to fight coronavirus.

Trump stated:

Thank you very much. So I asked Bill a question that probably some of you are thinking of, if you’re totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too. It sounds interesting.



Right. And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.



So we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that’s — that’s pretty powerful.

Trump does not mention the word "bleach," and doesn't advise Americans to ingest chemical cleaners as a COVID cure.

Even left-leaning fact-checkers debunked the bleach hoax.

AllSides – a publication that rates the media bias of news outlets – declared that PolitiFact leans left. AllSides proclaimed PolitiFact has a bias that "moderately aligns with liberal, progressive, or left-wing thought and/or policy agendas."

PolitiFact declared in July 2020: "No, Trump didn’t tell Americans infected with the coronavirus to drink bleach."

When asked about Biden's comments, a Trump spokesperson told Newsweek, "Crooked Joe Biden continues to show how mentally unfit he is to be president every single day."

Last week, the corporate media concocted a hoax by taking a Trump comment out of context to seemingly make it appear as if the former president was calling for political violence if he was to lose the 2024 presidential election.



As Blaze News previously reported, Trump used the word "bloodbath" in reference to the U.S. auto industry suffering if Biden was re-elected. However, the legacy media seemingly purposely misconstrued his words to make it appear he was calling for political violence.

