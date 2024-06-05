BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images
Dissatisfaction in the Democratic and GOP ranks? Some voters reject Trump and Biden in New Mexico presidential primaries
June 04, 2024
Nikki Haley earned thousands of votes.
While President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are each already the presumptive 2024 presidential nominees for their respective political parties, some voters are still rejecting them in presidential primaries.
While results are still rolling in, according to the results so far in the New Mexico Republican presidential primary, more than 10% of voters cast their ballot for someone other than Trump. While Trump has earned more than 69,000 votes, more than 7,000 voted for former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and more than 2,000 voted uncommitted.
'New Mexico has a closed primary.'
Haley, who dropped out earlier this year, has said that she will vote for Trump. Trump, who has repeatedly referred to Haley as "Birdbrain" in the past, described her as a "very capable person" last month after she publicly said that she planned to vote for him.
According to the results being reported so far, Biden earned more than 95,000 votes in the New Mexico Democratic presidential primary, while more than 11,000 voted uncommitted, and more than 7,000 voted for Marianne Williamson.
"New Mexico has a closed primary, so only those registered in a major political party may participate in the primary election," according to sos.nm.gov.
Biden and Trump are slated to debate later this month for the first time during the 2024 election cycle. The event, which will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will take place in Georgia.
Alex Nitzberg is a staff writer for Blaze News.
alexnitzberg
