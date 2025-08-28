Big shake-up at CDC: Director gets the boot; gay vax chief resigns, attacks RFK Jr. on way out

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is executing a historic shake-up at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in an effort to maximize efficiency, save taxpayers money, and make America healthy again. The full-spectrum changes have enraged establishmentarians both inside and outside his agency.

It's clear from the executive ouster and revolt that took place Wednesday at the Centers for Disease Control that Kennedy is not backing down and upsetting all the right people.

Susan Monarez — figured for a mainstream nominee after President Donald Trump's first pick, Dave Weldon, was concern-mongered out of contention — was sworn in as CDC director on July 31. She was not long for the role.

Early Wednesday evening, HHS announced that "Susan Monarez is no longer director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

The department noted further that Kennedy has full confidence in his team at the CDC "who will continue to be vigilant in protecting Americans against infectious diseases at home and abroad."

Hours later, attorneys Abbe Lowell and Mark Zaid released a joint statement noting that their client, Monarez, "has been targeted" for supposedly refusing "to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts" and choosing to protect "the public over serving a political agenda."

Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The attorneys noted further that Monarez "had neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired" and that she refuses to resign.

The White House was quick to burst their bubble, notifying her that she was fired.

White House spokesman Kush Desai told the New York Times in a statement both that Monarez was "not aligned with the president's agenda of Making America Healthy Again" and that "the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the CDC."

The Washington Post editorial board hinted in June at Monarez's "power to frustrate the anti-vaccine agenda of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," noting she was a champion of mRNA vaccines — the very vaccines Kennedy pulled the plug on this month — and that she could fight the health secretary's appointees on the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to protect the current childhood vaccine schedule.

Blaze News has reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

'They risk our personal well-being and the security of the United States.'

While it's presently unclear which straw broke the camel's back, an official alleged to the Times that Kennedy ordered Monarez to his office on Monday and demanded her resignation. Upon her refusal, Kennedy allegedly told her to can the CDC's top leadership by week's end.

According to the unnamed official, Monarez tried to go over Kennedy's head, complaining to Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.), chairman of the Senate health committee, and other senators. This reportedly infuriated Kennedy, prompting him to allegedly accuse Monarez of "being a leaker."

Zaid claimed that because President Donald Trump had not personally told Monarez to hit the bricks, the notification of her termination was "legally deficient and she remains as CDC director."

While Monarez is apparently resisting her ouster, the top leadership at the CDC went willingly.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

NBC News confirmed that at least four officials threw in the towel, including Debra Houry, the chief medical officer; Daniel Jernigan, the director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Disease; and Jen Layden, director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology.

Demetre Daskalakis, the sex-obsessed homosexual "activist physician" who served as director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases and previously served as Joe Biden's monkeypox adviser, announced on Wednesday that he too was resigning, likening his decision to a Greek partisan's fight against fascist forces.

Blaze News previously reported that Daskalakis, an LGBT activist with a track record of pushing drugs to facilitate promiscuous sexual behavior among homosexuals, had a history of denigrating straight Americans, sharing satanic imagery on social media, and showing up in public in bondage gear.

Daskalakis' resignation letter, which he shared on X, is full of clues pointing to why Kennedy may have wanted someone else at the top of the agency.

In addition to using the term "pregnant people" in reference to expectant mothers, the monkeypox expert personally attacked Kennedy; retroactively rejected the "thoughts and prayers" shared by the health secretary and his colleagues in the wake of the Aug. 8 shooting at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta; criticized recent changes to the adult and children immunization schedules; bemoaned Kennedy's replacement of industry-compromised members on the CDC's vaccine advisory panel; and equated support for natural immunity to "eugenics."

Daskalakis also noted that he was resigning because of the "recklessness of the administration in their efforts to erase transgender populations, cease critical domestic and international HIV programming, and terminate key research to support equity as part of my decision."

"If they continue the current path, they risk our personal well-being and the security of the United States," added the monkeypox expert.

