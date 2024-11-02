'Just don't lie to me': Bill Maher blasts media's 'firing squad' hoax, warns Biden's 'garbage' gaffe will hurt Democrats

Bill Maher delved into the hot-button election topics of President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's joke about Puerto Rico, and the legacy media's deception about former President Donald Trump's chickenhawk remarks regarding Liz Cheney.

On Friday's episode of "Real Time with Bill Maher," the liberal talk show host defended Hinchcliffe following the controversy over the insult comic's joke that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean,” delivered during Trump's recent rally at Madison Square Garden.

'Just don't lie to me. I don't like Donald Trump. Don't lie to me and tell me he wants her in front of a firing squad.'

Maher began, "Well, it was insulting. But look, I have to defend my profession. I’m a comic; I’m a free speech [supporter]. ... But this guy’s an insult comic. Why he’s at this particular [event], it’s like bringing cocaine to a funeral.”

During his discussion with guests Tim Miller from the Bulwark and "The Fifth Column" podcast co-host Michael Moynihan, Maher asked, "Did the Democrats look weak because they can't take a joke? Because I think that's another Achilles' heel that they have."

“What the Trump people did at this rally — it’s so Trump — they hired an insult comic,” Maher stated. “Really, he went up there and did very insulting things. I’d never heard of him, but this is his act he does all the time. And he told a really demeaning joke about Puerto Rico. ... It didn’t even go over with the Trump crowd. They said, ‘Look, we didn’t come here to hear vicious remarks from an insult comic. We came here to hear it from the candidate.'”

Maher claimed that Republicans would have had a much different reaction if he attempted a similar joke.

“They are just as big snowflakes, they are. Because if I did that joke in reverse and instead of Puerto Rico said Staten Island, they would have had a s**t fit," Maher contended. "They would have found that completely unacceptable."

As Blaze News previously reported, Hinchcliffe has refused to bend the knee for his joke despite the overwhelming fury about the quip.

Maher slammed President Biden for calling Trump supporters "garbage" and compared him to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge who dropped an easy fly ball in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I think it's a bigger gaffe than people think," Maher said. "It's so funny, Joe Biden, his whole career, he was like Mr. Gaffe, and then here at the very end — he's like Aaron Judge in Game 6. He just f***ing muffed the fly ball and at the end of the thing and blew the whole [game]."

Maher declared Biden's insult to be far worse than Hillary Clinton's disastrous 2016 smear of Trump supporters as "deplorables."

"Because I feel like it epitomizes everything that the Trump people hate about the Democrats. They look down at us. It's like ‘deplorables’ times ten," Maher noted.

Moynihan added that former President Barack Obama proclaimed that rural working-class Americans are "bitter" people who "cling to guns or religion" while on the campaign trail in 2008.

He then mocked the media for attempting to cover for Biden by asserting there was an apostrophe that they claimed altered the sitting president's comment.

Moynihan said Trump voters feel like: "The media hates you. The elites hate you. They think that you're garbage."

He added that "any sort of hint of that" is not a "net positive for Democrats."

Miller chimed in by saying that "having the elderly president give a marble-mouthed answer" was "dumb" but didn't think it would hurt the Kamala Harris campaign significantly.

Maher blasted Biden over his inability to "shut the f*** up."

"In fairness, he was on a video call, and he thought he was just yelling at the TV," Maher joked.

Also during this week's "Real Time with Bill Maher," the HBO host skewered the media for intentionally misrepresenting Trump's recent comments about Liz Cheney.

"I woke up today to the headline that Trump had called for a firing squad for Liz Cheney," Maher stated. "And this is what I really don't like about the media — no, he didn't. You don't have to move me to not like Donald Trump more than I already [don't]."

Maher continued, "He's criticizing her for being a war hawk. I mean, she is Dick Cheney's daughter."

Maher read Trump's actual quote, "She’s a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let's see how she feels about it. You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in the nice buildings saying, ‘Oh gee, well, let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.'"

Maher compared Trump to anti-war hippies.

Maher noted, "Just to be clear, this is exactly what hippies always said. This is exactly what peaceniks always said. This is ‘Fortunate Son’ the song. It's like, you know what? It's very easy to sit in your building and send young men to die."

He declared, "Just don't lie to me. I don't like Donald Trump. Don't lie to me and tell me he wants her in front of a firing squad. He was saying something that, by the way, if it came out of the mouth, some of it, not the stupid part, again, sounds like what hippies used to say about not sending people to [war]."

Moynihan pointed out that Trump did say Cheney would be given a weapon, "which is not typically something you do to have someone executed."

Even Trump adversary Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) reprimanded the media's deceptive coverage as "ridiculous, absurd and counterproductive."

Cheney – the former Republican representative from Wyoming – has been a vocal supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

