DHS fires back at Cardi B after she threatens ICE at her concert: 'They ain't takin' my fans, b***h!'

An online feud broke out between Cardi B and the Department of Homeland Security after she jokingly threatened federal officers during her concert in California.

The rapper had her Mexican fans cheer at the concert in Palm Desert before promising to "jump" Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents if they tried to detain her fans at the show.

'I've got some bear mace in the back! They ain't taking my fans, b***h!'

"Bitch, if ICE comes in here, we gon' jump they asses!" she said to the crowd, who responded with loud cheers.

"I've got some bear mace in the back! They ain't taking my fans, bitch!" she added.

Video of her comments was posted by TMZ before the official account for DHS fired back at the rapper.

"As long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," the agency wrote.

The rapper previously divulged that she drugged men in order to rob them when she previously worked as a stripper.

Cardi B then responded right back at DHS and the Trump administration over the release of the Epstein files.

"If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?" she posted.

RELATED: Cardi B calls America 'ghetto' and complains about JD Vance in rant praising Saudi Arabia

The Department of Justice released millions of pages from the Epstein files, but Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has claimed that names of co-conspirators were improperly redacted. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) also claimed that the redacted files contain a million mentions of President Donald Trump.

Cardi B was previously praised by those on the right for demanding to know what the U.S. government does with the 40% in taxes that she pays.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!