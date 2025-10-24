Cheerleader's final act of kindness: 'Hero' high school student gunned down at bonfire gives life to others

A high school cheerleader who dreamed of becoming a nurse was shot during a party in a wooded area of Alabama. The 18-year-old died after being taken off life support because her gunshot wounds were so severe.

Kimber Mills was a senior at Cleveland High School, where she also ran track.

'We shouldn’t be burying our little sister.'

Mills was attending a bonfire party over the weekend in a wooded area known as "The Pit," according to AL.com.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the town of Pinson just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday

"Upon arrival, deputies discovered three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds: a 21-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female," the sheriff's office stated, adding that all three were taken to area hospitals.

Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush said Mills was shot in the head and the leg.

The sheriff's office later learned that a fourth shooting victim, a 20-year-old female, had been transported to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

The three surviving victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that a "verbal and physical altercation escalated and resulted in gunfire."

Kimber's sister, Ashley Mills, told AL.com that the alleged shooter was trying to talk to one of Kimber's friends, offering her drinks, and trying to get close to her.

"The girl told her boyfriend, a fight involving multiple people ensued, and shots were fired," AL.com reported.

Ashley Mills said, "Kimber was caught in the crossfire."

The sheriff's office named 27-year-old Steven Tyler Whitehead as the shooter. The suspect remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. Whitehead is being held without bond.

Whitehead initially was charged with three counts of attempted murder. However, an additional charge of murder was filed against Whitehead on Wednesday after Mills died.

Mills was taken to the University of Alabama Hospital in critical condition, but Ashley Mills said there was "too much trauma to her brain," and Kimber was placed on a breathing machine.

"There is no surgery that would give her a life worth living," Ashley said.

But Kimber had already decided to be an organ donor — to give others a chance at life.

"We’ve already got it set up for her to be an organ donor because that’s what she wanted,” Ashley said.

Ashley Mills told WBRC that Kimber’s heart and lungs have already been matched with recipients.

On Tuesday, the hospital staff joined Mills' family and friends for an Honor Walk — a ceremony during which medical staff line the hallway to honor a patient before being transported to the Legacy of Hope organ center roughly two blocks away.

Kimber’s brother, Michael Mills, led a prayer in the hallway.

"Heavenly Father, thank you Lord for this young woman, my sister, I love her so much Lord," Michael prayed. "I pray for swift hands of the surgeons, Lord, that we do what needs to be done to save other lives Lord."

Michael continued. "I pray no fear, no sadness Lord, no hatred. Thank you, Lord, for Kimber. Please protect us in these uncertain times."

A Legacy of Hope representative told AL.com, "Today we stand in awe of a true hero, giving of themselves so that others may live."

"May the recipients enjoy restored health and recognize the magnitude of such a rare and remarkable gift," the spokesperson stated. "Thank you, Kimber, for the life-saving legacy you are leaving behind. We honor you today and always."

Mills died Tuesday when she was taken off life support, WBRC reported.

"We shouldn’t be burying our little sister. It should be the other way around," Ashley Mills said. "It's supposed to go from oldest to youngest not youngest first."

According to WBRC-TV, Rodney Green, superintendent of Blount County Schools, released the following statement:

Our school district is deeply saddened today to learn of the passing of one of our students, Ms. Kimber Mills. Kimber was a bright, outgoing senior cheerleader for Cleveland High School. Kimber’s smile and infectious personality will certainly be missed, but she will always be remembered. Our heart is burdened for her family and for the impact this will have on the students, faculty, and staff at Cleveland High School. Please keep our Cleveland Family in your thoughts and prayers! I do want to thank everyone that has reached out to this family and supported them during this tragedy.

AL.com reported that Kimber was planning to attend the University of Alabama next year with a dream of becoming a nurse.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support Mills' family, which cited Psalm 34:18: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Blaze News.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

