276 arrested, 89 children rescued in massive child sex crime sweep; FBI reveals 'critical' tips for parents to keep kids safe

Nearly 100 children were rescued and almost 300 people were arrested as part of a sweeping law enforcement operation against child exploitation in Texas, according to authorities.

The FBI on Friday revealed the results of Operation Soteria Shield — a "coordinated law enforcement effort focused on rescuing children from online sexual exploitation and bringing offenders to justice."

'Every single day, this FBI is moving more aggressively than ever before to destroy child predator networks and save innocent victims all over the country.'

"Investigators, analysts, digital forensic examiners, prosecutors, victim advocates, and child advocacy partners worked together to identify offenders and protect vulnerable children," the FBI Dallas branch stated.

The joint operation included almost 200 law enforcement personnel from agencies across Texas. Key participants included the FBI's Dallas North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force, the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Dallas Police Department, the Plano Police Department, the Wylie Police Department, and the Garland Police Department.

Between March and April, Operation Soteria Shield aimed to expose "offenders who exploit children through online platforms, social media, messaging applications, and other digital environments."

The FBI said, "Investigators pursued individuals involved in the possession, distribution, production, or promotion of child sexual abuse material, online solicitation of minors, trafficking, sexual assault, and other child exploitation-related offenses."

As a result of Operation Soteria Shield, 276 people were arrested for child exploitation and 89 children were rescued.

"Investigators also worked to locate children who were being exploited, identify previously unknown victims, and connect children and families with appropriate services," the FBI said.

The FBI noted that the cases in Operation Soteria Shield remain active, and "additional charges may be filed as forensic examinations and follow-up investigations continue."

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FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News, "Every single day, this FBI is moving more aggressively than ever before to destroy child predator networks and save innocent victims all over the country, and today’s brilliant numbers out of FBI Dallas and partners are the latest milestone in that righteous mission."

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said, "Together, we were able to make a significant impact in the ongoing battle against predators who exploit children in our communities."

Dallas Police Department Chief Daniel C. Comeaux added that these are "not victimless crimes" and that they can "leave lasting trauma on children and families."

Plano Police Department Chief Ed Drain said the operation has "changed lives."

"Every child deserves to grow up safe, protected, and free from exploitation," Drain remarked. "This operation reflects our shared commitment to defend children wherever abuse occurs, whether that is in a home, on a device, or through an online platform."

Wylie Police Department Chief Anthony Henderson proclaimed, "What is done in the dark will be brought to the light."

"Through the coordinated efforts of all participating agencies, hundreds of predators have been identified and removed from our communities," Henderson continued. "This operation reflects our collective commitment to protecting children and pursuing those who seek to exploit or harm them."

Garland Police Department Chief Jeff Bryan added, "Protecting our most precious resource, our children, from online exploitation requires vigilance, strong partnerships, and a relentless commitment to pursuing those who seek to harm them."

Operation Soteria Shield is part of Operation Iron Pursuit — the FBI's nationwide effort to locate victims of child sex abuse and detain child sex predators.

The Department of Justice said in a statement last month that "more than 200 child victims were located and over 350 child sexual abuse offenders were arrested" as a result of Operation Iron Pursuit.

The DOJ highlighted the rescue of a 10-year-old in Utah with a transgender parent and partner during Operation Iron Pursuit.

The child was supposed to be on a camping trip with a transgender parent, partner, and another child. The group instead flew from Canada to Mexico and then to Cuba; concerns existed that the 10-year-old child was taken to Cuba for gender reassignment surgery. FBI Victim Services Division assisted with the recovery of the children, providing crisis support and stabilization.

Law enforcement officials are advocating for parents and guardians to remain vigilant by talking openly with children about online dangers.

Authorities stress that caregivers should "monitor digital activities" and "report suspicious communications."

"Online child exploitation often begins with seemingly ordinary digital contact, and early reporting can be critical to stopping abuse and identifying victims," the FBI declared.

Anyone with information about child exploitation is urged to contact local law enforcement, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at cybertipline.org.

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