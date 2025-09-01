CNN analyst voices growing concerns over Democrat chances in 2026 midterms: 'As good ... as the Cracker Barrel rebrand'

The floundering of the Democratic Party is becoming impossible to ignore while Republicans continue to make positive gains in swing states. At least one mainstream media outlet is now admitting that Democrats are in trouble ahead of the 2026 midterms, and the numbers appear to prove it.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten broke down the major gains in voter registration in key swing states for Republicans.

'The Democratic brand is in about as good a position as the Cracker Barrel rebrand.'

Looking at the data from Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, Enten said, "The Republican Party is in their best position at this point in the cycle since at least 2005, in all four of these key battleground states."

Enten showed that Arizona had a three-point gain in Republican voter registration; Nevada had a six-point gain. Strikingly, North Carolina and Pennsylvania both had an eight-point gain in Republican voter registration.

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Are there any bright spots for Democrats? Have they picked up any ground since January 1 in terms of party registration? I'm not seeing it in these key swing states, these four key swing states. That's what we're talking about: party registration margin gain since January 1, 2025."

"The Democratic brand is in about as good a position as the Cracker Barrel rebrand," he added.

