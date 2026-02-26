'My baby is gone!' Florida man bound girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter before beating her to death, police say.

Members of a Florida community are demanding that police do more to investigate a woman after her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly beating to death her 3-year-old daughter.

Jeroen Jarrel Coombs, 32, was babysitting Paisley Brown along with four other children ages 1 to 9 years old at the couple's trailer home in Citra on Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff's office.

'He advised that he had bound her hands with a robe tie and her legs with painter's tape to prevent her from reaching into her diaper the night before.'

Police said they responded to the residence on 44th Avenue at about noon when they were called on a report that the girl was found unresponsive. Paisley was transported to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

An investigation found that Coombs had called the girl's mother at about 10:58 a.m to tell her the child was unresponsive, but he did not call emergency services. Forty minutes passed until the 911 call was made.

The girl's mother allegedly yelled, "My baby is gone!" after returning home and seeing Paisley limp in her high chair.

Police said one of the children at the home told them Coombs struck Paisley and "disclosed prior physical abuse" by the man.

Coombs allegedly admitted to injuring the child after he was confronted by police about ligature marks and bruises on the child.

"He advised that he had bound her hands with a robe tie and her legs with painter's tape to prevent her from reaching into her diaper the night before," police said. "Coombs claimed that he picked Paisley up while she was still bound and dropped her on the floor, causing her to begin gasping for air."

Lt. Paul Bloom told reporters the man did admit, "I went too far. I took it too far."

The other four children were placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Coombs was charged with aggravated child abuse, but deputies said further charges are forthcoming. He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bail.

RELATED: Woman admits beating to death boyfriend's 3-year-old son after horrific abuse, court records show

Dozens gathered on Saturday to protest and demand accountability for the mother of the child.

"I respect our law enforcement, but I've seen countless situations in Marion County where arrests are prolonged for months or even years," protest organizer Carley Santana said. "I don't think somebody should be walking free without at least being taken in, questioned, and determined [responsible] by a police officer."

Paisley's father, Robert Brown, addressed the crowd and said his daughter's death was preventable.

"Paisley, she's amazing. She's a loving person, who's always happy and goofy," he said.

Police said they're investigating why it took 40 minutes for Paisley's mother to call 911 after learning that she was unresponsive.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!