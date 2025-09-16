Cracker Barrel folds again, tells customers they 'don't need to worry'

Cracker Barrel is walking back its country store revamps by removing the modern decor.

Cracker Barrel's infamous rebrand blunder in August changed its classic store model and even removed the Old-Timer character and the barrel itself from the restaurant logo. This caused massive consumer backlash and even drew criticism from one of the company's top investors.

'We hope that today's step reinforces that we hear you.'

The brand has gone through a long journey of reversing course in hopes of getting customers back, and as of Monday, that included completely abandoning the new, modern rebrand.

The company posted a video from Smyrna, Tennessee, showing a rebranded Cracker Barrel having its new logo and design completely disassembled. The letters of the new sign were removed from the storefront and replaced with the "Old Country Store" sign.

A display that had 20 tin cans on it was shown being taken out of the store along with a series of cutting boards that were also hung up on the wall inside the restaurant.

"Like any good relationship, sometimes you just need a little tune-up," the company wrote on X. "We're going back to the things that made us all fall in love in the first place."

Cracker Barrel then sent a message to customers that they need not be worried.

Cracker Barrel announced that it was "suspending" its remodels, according to Fox News, telling the outlet, "If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry; it won't be."

The spokesperson continued, "With our recent announcement that our 'Old-Timer' logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today's step reinforces that we hear you."

This was not the only big change the company made regarding its rebrand; it seemingly abandoned its diversity and overall woke initiatives, at least on paper.

Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Over the past year, Cracker Barrel has consistently made changes to its once-robust "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging" page.

The page was eventually changed to "culture and inclusion," but still included bizarre initiatives about "empowering" women and "strengthening Cracker Barrel's relationship to the LGBTQ+ community."

There was also a program called "Be Bold," which had a mission to develop "Black Leaders" through "allyship, mentorship, and education."

At the time of this writing, no diversity messages or initiatives appear on the company "Culture & Belonging" page. This was replaced with "The Herschel Way," honoring the Old-Timer with messages of "warmth," serving "with a story," and "going above and beyond" for guests.

