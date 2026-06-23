Critics blast Chicago mayor for pushing 'transfemicide' 'gibberish' amid deadly shootings

Chicago was rocked in 2024 by 575 murders.

Days before resetting the murder count and ushering in a bloody new year, Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson declared an emergency on Dec. 23, 2024 — not to tackle the general bloodletting in his city but to address, specifically, violence against transvestites.

'Happy Pride.'

Between 2016 and July 2024, fewer than 15 "trans" and "gender-nonconforming" individuals had reportedly been killed in the city. Between 2010 and 2021, roughly 300 transvestites had been killed nationwide — in a country of well over 340 million people.

Critics have blasted Johnson for "building on" his 2024 emergency declaration and blathering again about so-called "transfemicide" — this time on the eve of Chicago's bloodiest day in years.

Last week, Johnson announced that further to his declaration, he was advancing a "whole-of-government approach focused on addressing the conditions that impact the health, stability, and well-being of trans Chicagoans, particularly Black and Brown trans women and trans youth, who continue to experience disproportionately high rates of exclusion and economic hardship."

RELATED: 'Left-wing gender goblins': Critics torch New York Times for running 'trans dad' essay on Father's Day

Audrey Richardson/Getty Images

"Every Chicagoan deserves to feel safe, valued, and like they belong in the city they call home," stated Johnson.

The mayor continuing yammering on Saturday night about the perceived need for cross-dressers to have access to "safe and welcoming" spaces.

"Since declaring a Transfemicide State of Emergency, our administration has strengthened the City’s capacity to support LGBTQ+ Chicagoans," said Johnson.

Brandon's "transfemicide" remarks over the weekend came across as especially myopic given that the city was provided with yet another reminder that it isn't safe for straight people either.

At least 43 people were shot or killed citywide over the weekend, a 105% increase from the same weekend last year, reported CWB Chicago. Twenty-seven people were shot on Friday alone, reportedly making it the highest one-day shooting victim count since July 5, 2024.

On Friday night, a pair of thugs driving in a red SUV pulled up alongside a crowd of people, then began shooting. Fourteen victims — ages ranging from 17 to 47 — suffered gunshot wounds.

According to police, eight people were ultimately killed in the shootings over the weekend, including a 14-year-old boy who was shot multiple times.

Although Johnson condemned the violence, he did not declare an emergency.

Multitudes of critics have lambasted Johnson over his niche concern-mongering and its timing.

"Brandon Johnson declared a state of emergency for trans people. Guess how many trans people were kiIIed in Chicago in the past year? One. He was kiIIed by his boyfriend. It had nothing to do with his trans identity," wrote Libs of TikTok. "Meanwhile every single weekend there are dozens of shooting[s] and multiple fatalities. Every. Single. Weekend. Why doesn’t Brandon Johnson declare a state of emergency for the actual violence in his city?"

The New York Post confirmed that only one trans-identifying man was murdered so far this year in Chicago, 31-year-old Davonta Curtis.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh said that Johnson's "transfemicide" emergency declaration was "beyond parody. And delusional."

"The trans murder rate is actually LOWER than the general population," continued Walsh. "And basically every trans murder victim is killed because of domestic issues, drugs, or prostitution. 'Anti-trans hate crimes' are a fantasy."

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) noted that no one knows what a "transfemicide state of emergency" is but for the fact that it's a preoccupation of Johnson.

The X account for the Chicago Young Republicans wrote, "All Chicagoans, including biological women and girls, are entitled to a sense of safety in their city. Your administration has made this city a dangerous place for them to live, walk their dog, and even just ride public transit to work because you refuse to hold dangerous criminals accountable."

"But really glad [we're] spending time and resources on this fake issue because people with a mental disorder and a fetish wanna play pretend," added the Young Republicans group.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon insinuated that Johnson's messaging signaling special attention to cross-dressers might not just be ridiculous but unlawful too.

"Reminder that ALL Chicagoans are entitled to the equal protection of the laws. If Chicago uses this inchoate gibberish theory to preference government spoils to trans identifying people or subordinate women’s rights, @CivilRights will investigate & take action, if appropriate," wrote Dhillon.

Johnson responded to Dhillon by reaffirming his support for the non-straight community and wishing them "Happy Pride."

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