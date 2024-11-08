Critics lay into Fetterman for attacking Pennsylvanians who didn't vote Democrat

Days after he unwittingly nudged Joe Rogan farther toward an endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman (D) found a group of constituents to scapegoat for the consequential defeat of one of his fellow Democrats.

Rather than admit the weakness of his comrades' pitch to Americans or acknowledge that Republicans simply did a better job overall, Fetterman belittled Green Party voters for fulfilling their civic duty.

Fetterman jumped on X to complain after Republican David McCormick successfully ousted Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, giving the GOP an even greater majority in the U.S. Senate with at least 53 seats.

First, he took aim at the Associated Press for calling the race for McCormick, writing, "@AP_Politics shouldn't make a call in this race until every Pennsylvanian has their vote counted."

As it became clear that the Associated Press was not budging and the race might not fall within recount territory, Fetterman lashed out at those who would dare upset the Democrats' political ambitions.

"Pennsylvania is going to count every last vote," tweeted Fetterman. "That's not controversial — that's the law. Also, Green dips***s' votes helping elect the GOP."

'Probably not the smartest choice.'

Accompanying the senator's tweet was an image highlighting the number of votes Green Party candidate Leila Hazou received. At the time of writing, the Associated Press indicated that with 98% of the votes counted, Hazou, a Palestinian activist with an apparent problem with white men, netted 64,127 votes, amounting to 0.9% of the total. John Thomas, the Libertarian candidate whom Fetterman apparently overlooked, secured 1.3% of the vote.

Fetterman evidently figured that without Hazou in the race, those votes would necessarily have gone to Casey, who lost by roughly 0.5%.

Fetterman's tweet served as yet another reminder of how little Democrats think of Americans who support parties other than their own.

Back in 2008, Barack Obama suggested that working-class voters in Pennsylvania and the Midwest who were ambivalent about supporting him in his first bid for the presidency were "bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren't like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment." Years later, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called her 2016 opponent's supporters "irredeemable" "deplorables." Weeks ago, President Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage."

The Democratic senator's "dips****" comment this week was not well received.

Elon Musk wrote, "Calling Green voters 'dips****' is not a great way to win them over."

Scott Presler, the conservative activist who worked diligently in recent months to turn out the vote for Trump in the Keystone State, responded, "I think Green Party voters are going to remember you calling them names when you're running for re-election. Probably not the smartest choice. We'll be sure to remind them."

"Cope Fetterlump," wrote one X user."

YouTuber David Freiheit, known under his online pseudonym "Viva Frei," noted, "What a f***ing idiot. Instead of understanding why Dems are losing, they call the people whose support then want 'dips****.' Hey dumb***, maybe don't adopt the rhetoric of the very same Tim Walz dips*** who just caused your demonic party to suffer the most devastating defeat since Mondale. Dips***."

While keen to blame Green Party voters, Fetterman may have done more political damage overall with his pre-election interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience," where he struggled to provide satisfactory answers to the host's questions about Democrats' exploitation of the border crisis.

After his win, McCormick indicated that he was "honored and excited to represent EVERY Pennsylvanian."

The Associated Press indicated when calling the race that even if Casey carried six out of 10 of the remaining votes, he still would not win. Nevertheless, Casey has yet to concede his defeat.

The defeated Democrat said in a statement Thursday evening, "We must allow that process to play out and ensure that every vote that is eligible to be counted will be counted. That is what Pennsylvania deserves."

