'Dark times': Tommy Robinson faces 10 years for giving reporters a taste of their own medicine

British establishmentarians have notched another win in their long-standing effort to take Tommy Robinson off the board.

Government officials and woke clergymen have condemned him; Islamic terrorists have allegedly threatened him; multiple social media platforms have banned him; he has been subjected to at least one unlawful, politically motivated arrest; he has been imprisoned for filming outside a court; and he was even told to stay clear of an entire city.

'The entire establishment is against him.'

While Robinson has endured these and other challenges, he may ultimately go down for doxxing a pair of journalists who doxxed his family.

Tit for tat

In August 2024, the Daily Mail published reports about Robinson's family trip to a resort on the outskirts of Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

Robinson was on the publication's radar because of his commentary about the July 29, 2024, butchery of three little girls and attempted murder of 10 others at a dance studio by the teenage son of Rwandan migrants.

In addition to sharing pictures of where Robinson was with his daughter and other family members, the Mail provided sufficient information to identify the location — including the general location of the resort, how many stars the resort had, as well as the name of a restaurant on the premises.

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Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu/Getty Images

Following the Mail's Aug. 4 report, Robinson tweeted, "My kids are crying, we come here so I could spend some quality time with them. Now they are scared people are coming here to get them. The daily Mail have purposely doxxed the exact location of my family. How can they be allowed to do this."

Robinson — who allegedly received threats after the Mail's reporting — retaliated by sharing images and information about freelance reporter Andrew Young and Daily Mail editor Jacob Dirnhuber.

In an Aug. 6, 2024, post featuring an apparent image of Dirnhuber, Robinson wrote, "This is Jacob, he likes to locate & endanger families. Jacob & the rest of the daily mail journalists who were involved in endangering my children have today been located. I look forward to hearing on camera your justification for doxxing my children’s location."

While content to share images of Young and Dirnhuber, Robinson underscored at the time that he would not "show their families pictures or put out their address."

Police confirmed that while cropped photos shared online by Robinson showed members of one journalist's family, their faces were not visible.

Prosecuted

Robinson, 43, was convicted on Wednesday of two counts of harassment causing violence.

The anti-extremism activist whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon "weaponised social media and subjected two journalists to a campaign of harassment, which caused them serious fear of violence," said Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

Ferguson said that evidence presented at trial "showed that he targeted the victims directly and indirectly through social media and by telephone. He also published images relating not only to them, but also their families."

"There are legitimate and established routes that can be pursued by people who have concerns or complaints about their treatment by the media," a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday. "In this case, Lennon chose not to follow any of these and, instead, issued various threatening online posts in the knowledge that they would almost certainly lead to his followers to target and intimidate those journalists."

Robinson faces up to a decade in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 16.

Robinson noted on X that he will "walk out of prison with my pride, dignity & morals," adding that he is still glad that he "never revealed any of the innocent people's images or addresses."

He also called the "whole f**king thing insane" and the Daily Mail "f**king wankers."

A spokesman for the Daily Mail welcomed the conviction and stated, "Yaxley-Lennon's behaviour was reprehensible and had grave consequences for our reporters and their families."

"Through his actions, Yaxley-Lennon sought to undermine our right to hold him to account," continued the spokesman. "We stand by our journalists and their freedom to report legitimately in the public interest."

Rupert Lowe, the leader of Restore Britain, said of the conviction, "It is my view that the system has, again, treated him unfairly. We live in dark times."

Lowe further expressed his conviction that "the entire establishment is against him."

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