Detroit man allegedly raped girlfriend's minor daughters while out on bond for previous child sex charge

A Detroit man is accused of a horrific string of child sex assaults after being released on bond for similar accusations in 2025.

33-year-old Denzielle Burt was released in June 2025, about a month after the initial child sex charges, according to a WJBK-TV report.

'The court does find you to be a danger to those witnesses, and you have cases also pending find you’re a danger to the community.'

He had been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and posted 10% of the $250,000 bond.

Burt then raped his then-girlfriend's daughters, ages 8 and 9 years old, over a period of six months, according to prosecutors.

"The allegations are very serious. They’re multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct against 8- and 9-year-old complaining witnesses," said Magistrate Delphia Burton of the 36th District Court.

"Based upon those allegations, the court does find you to be a danger to those witnesses, and you have cases also pending find you’re a danger to the community," she added.

Court records indicate Burt was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

No bond was recorded at that time.

Prosecutors said the two victims reportedly told the same story in forensic interviews.

WJBK said Burt pleaded not guilty.

There is little information known about the suspect apart from his job as a line cook and also that he has children of his own.

RELATED: Homeless man allegedly kidnapped and raped 15-year-old Seattle girl — and has a long record

Burton remanded Burt to jail during his arraignment, and he is due for another hearing on Thursday.

He will remain in jail throughout the criminal court process.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!