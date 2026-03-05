'Stop spreading this garbage': DHS fires back at Minnesota prosecutor's 'unlawful' investigation into Bovino

The Department of Homeland Security has fired back at a Minnesota prosecutor who announced an investigation into federal agents' actions in Minnesota.

The office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Monday it was investigating Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino and other federal agents and opening an online portal for the public to send in tips about their "potentially unlawful behavior."

'Politicians are laying blame at the feet of law enforcement instead of looking in the mirror.'

A DHS spokesperson responded to the investigation in a statement via email to Blaze News.

"This does nothing to make Minnesota safer. Enforcing federal immigration laws is a clear federal responsibility under Article I, Article II, and the Supremacy Clause," the DHS spokesperson said.

"What these States are trying to do is unlawful, and they know it. Federal officials acting in the course of their duties are immune from liability under state law," the spokesperson continued. "Politicians are laying blame at the feet of law enforcement instead of looking in the mirror at how they have fueled the hatred and violent attacks we are seeing against federal law enforcement officers."

The spokesperson went on to cite increased violence against federal officers, including a 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.

"We are calling on Democrats, like Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, to stop spreading this garbage," the spokesperson concluded.

Moriarty's investigation likely includes video captured of Bovino tossing a canister of irritant at protesters and a photograph of an agent spraying irritant directly into the face of a protester pinned to the ground.

"Our [Transparency and Accountability Project] team is actively investigating 17 incidents that have been brought to our attention by the community, including Gregory Kent Bovino's actions," reads the statement from Moriarty.

Bovino had been praised by many for his aggressive tactics, but he left Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis after the deaths of anti-ICE protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Border czar Tom Homan was placed in charge of the operation, and he removed all federal agents after reaching an agreement with state and local leaders.

