'Discriminatory'? Minneapolis City Council plays games with liquor licenses for ICE-friendly hotels

The Minneapolis City Council has voted to delay renewing the liquor licenses of two area hotels believed to have housed federal immigration agents.

On Tuesday, a committee comprising all council members voted 8-5 to delay a decision about renewing the licenses until the February 17 meeting. The committee also voted to schedule a public hearing.

'Why are we setting ourselves up for another legal settlement?'

The two hotels affected by the vote are the Canopy by Hilton in the Mill District and the Depot Renaissance Hotel.

Some at the meeting expressed misgivings about recent actions by ICE and other immigration agents in the Minneapolis area for Operation Metro Surge, but the five who voted against the delay worry that the city has no grounds to hold up the license renewals.

LaTrisha Vetaw claimed that the liquor licenses have nothing to do with a hotel's guests and that basing decisions on hotel guests could be a form of discrimination, the Star Tribune reported.

"Why are we setting ourselves up for another legal settlement?" Vetaw said, according to the Tribune.

Pearll Warren, who also voted against the delay, likewise claimed the decision "smells real discriminatory."

Michael Rainville, another "no" vote, noted that the hotels in question have already incurred damage from anti-ICE demonstrations and are now losing "a lot of money."

Elizabeth Shaffer and Linea Palmisano also voted against delaying the renewals. Jason Chavez, Aurin Chowdhury, Aisha Chughtai, Jamal Osman, Elliott Payne, Soren Stevenson, Jamison Whiting, and Robin Wonsley voted for the delay.

Osman, described by the Tribune as "Somali-American," went so far as to express support for the anti-Trump and anti-ICE mobs that have caused disturbances and even violence in response to immigration enforcement.

"Our president called us garbage and sent troops here to terrorize us," Osman said, according to the Tribune. "Agitators are our heroes."

Quinn O’Reilly, an attorney for the city, claimed that city staff have determined that the two hotels have complied with liquor laws and are eligible for renewal.

Still, Chowdhury, the committee chair, indicated that she wants more time for the council to consider the renewals and to provide local residents with a chance to weigh in. Payne said the delay will allow for a "fact-based conversation."

In the meantime, the hotels may continue serving liquor as usual, said Amy Lingo, the city's manager for business licenses.

Canopy by Hilton and Depot Renaissance did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

