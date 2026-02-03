DOJ demotes Trump's top weaponization lawyer loved by MAGA

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the charge against government weaponization has reportedly been demoted from his role within the Department of Justice.

Ed Martin was initially recruited to serve as U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., but was later reassigned as the DOJ's weaponization chief. Now, after nine months on the job, several media outlets have reported that Martin's role has been narrowed but that he will continue serving as the U.S. pardon attorney.

His demotion may have been due to an ongoing feud with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“President Trump appointed Ed Martin as pardon attorney, and Ed continues to a great job in that role," a DOJ spokesperson said in a statement.

Martin's claim to fame came after the 2020 election, when he became a vocal defender of Trump and the January 6 protesters, many of whom he represented as an attorney.

RELATED: Trump's Justice Dept. releases millions of pages from Jeffrey Epstein files

Photo by Valerie Plesch/Washington Post/Getty Images

Martin's brief time serving as interim U.S. attorney was focused on forwarding Trump's agenda, kneecapping prosecutors who harshly punished January 6 protesters, and advocating for the Department of Government Efficiency.

Although Martin was popular with the MAGA base, he was a tough sell for the Senate. President Trump eventually pulled his nomination in May 2025.

RELATED: Trump offers hilarious rebuttal to Tim Walz's absurd Civil War analogy

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In the midst of Martin's role change, reports suggested that his demotion may have been due to an ongoing feud with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, clashing with his staff over his "lack of productivity" and his "controversial social media posts," according to CBS News.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!