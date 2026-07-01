DOJ sues 2 states over latest gun-grab attempts

Just days before America's 250th anniversary celebration of our independence, the Democrats' latest attempts to take away American citizens' gun rights are being called out by the Department of Justice.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice sued two different states, both of which are run by increasingly notorious Democrat governors, over their latest attempts to ban certain firearms.

'On April 10, I promised Governor Spanberger that we would sue Virginia if she signed this unconstitutional weapons ban into law. I keep my promises.'

The DOJ sued California and Virginia for their so-called "Glock ban" and the semi-automatic-weapon ban, respectively.

The lawsuit against California is in fact two-fold: First, the DOJ is challenging the ban of Glock-brand firearms, a popular choice of handgun among gun owners.

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Second, the DOJ is challenging the legality of California's "Gun Roster," which shows which pistols are allowed and which are banned.

The law triggering this ban was signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on October 25. The specific "Glock ban," as well as the ban on any other guns removed from the gun roster on January 1, was set to take effect on Wednesday.

Nearly 40 Glock models were removed from the gun roster at the beginning of this year, meaning they "may no longer be sold, offered for sale, imported for sale, or manufactured in California."

Additionally, more than 70 models from Auto-Ordnance; Magnum Research; Kimber; Sturm, Ruger & Co.; Kahr Arms; Phoenix Arms; Franklin Armory; Sig Sauer; and Nighthawk Custom were removed from the approved gun roster on the same day.

In a state Senate hearing last year to discuss the bill before it was signed into law, the group Gun Owners of California argued against the passage of the bill, warning that the language was "overly broad" and not primarily concerned with the safety of the public:

"By specifically targeting the potential for modification, this bill disproportionately affects potential Glock purchasers and restricts access to one of the most popular handguns available, further demonstrating that this legislation is not about safety but about incremental firearm prohibition."

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a press release Wednesday: “The Second Amendment is a sacred right belonging to all Americans, even those in California. California cannot ban the most popular type of handgun in America. We will work to stop this blatant trampling of our rights by the California government to protect the rights of lawful gun owners.”

In response to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Newsom told Blaze News:



The Trump administration is once again trying to dismantle California's commonsense gun safety laws. Our response is simple — these laws save lives. California has proven that strong, evidence-based gun safety measures can reduce gun violence while respecting the rights of responsible gun owners. That's why we have one of the lowest gun death rates in America and historically low crime rates across the board. We won't be intimidated by another politically motivated lawsuit. We'll continue defending the laws that protect Californians and keep dangerous weapons off our streets.

In addition to the DOJ's challenge to California, the Department of Justice is also suing Virginia for its newly enacted law that bans the purchase and sale of ordinary semi-automatic rifles.

The law, signed by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger on May 14, essentially freezes the markets for sales of "assault firearms" in the commonwealth.

Similar to the California law, Virginia's ban was set to take effect on July 1, thus triggering the two lawsuits on the same day.

“On April 10, I promised Governor Spanberger that we would sue Virginia if she signed this unconstitutional weapons ban into law. I keep my promises,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a press release. “Law-abiding Americans should not have to live under threat of criminal sanction for simply exercising their Second Amendment right to possess arms owned by millions of their fellow citizens.”

Spanberger's office did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

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