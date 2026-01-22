DOJ tries to put the squeeze on Don Lemon over church invasion — but judge says no, enraging Bondi: Report

While the Department of Justice has filed charges against anti-ICE radicals linked to the disruption at a Saint Paul church service, Don Lemon is reportedly escaping charges.

Lemon claimed to have been acting as a journalist when he joined the group protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations by confronting a Saint Paul church whose pastor reportedly leads an ICE office.

'Once the protest started in the church we did an act of journalism.'

According to CBS News sources, the Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint against the former CNN anchor.

"The attorney general is enraged at the magistrate's decision," said a source said to be familiar with the matter to CBS.

However, another source said that the Justice Department had other avenues to seek charges against Lemon.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had announced charges against three of the radicals who allegedly participated in the storming of the church on Sunday. CBS reported that a source confirmed a magistrate judge had approved charges.

The Associated Press also reported that the charges against Lemon were rejected.

"Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism, which was report on it and talk to the people involved, including the pastor, members of the church, and members of the organization," Lemon later said in defense of his actions. "That’s it. That’s called journalism."

The administration is likely to pursue charges under the FACE Act, which was passed during the Clinton administration chiefly to prosecute pro-life protesters outside abortion clinics.

Lemon was fired from CNN in 2023 and has since begun commenting on the news from his YouTube channel.

