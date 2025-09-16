Exclusive: ICE arrests ‘worst of the worst’ criminal illegal aliens amid 1,000% increase in assaults on agents

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested several illegal aliens on Monday who were previously convicted of “violent and heinous” crimes, according to a press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

'Despite vile rhetoric about our ICE law enforcement officers, they continue to risk their lives every single day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals.'

The Department of Homeland Security highlighted the arrest of five illegal immigrants: Gustavo Guzman-Galindo, Jose Rolando Aguirre-Garcia, Raul Castaneda-Parada, Luis Gilberto Rodriguez-Villalobos, and Jason Nathaniel Lewis.

Gustavo Guzman-Galindo. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

Guzman-Galindo, an illegal alien from Mexico, was previously convicted of “criminal contempt, use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, criminal sex act, and rape” in New York City, the DHS reported.

The 41-year-old was previously sentenced to seven years in prison, according to ICE.

Jose Rolando Aguirre-Garcia. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

Aguirre-Garcia, also a Mexican national illegally in the U.S., was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bexar County, Texas. ICE Houston arrested the 44-year-old on Monday, and he was previously sentenced to five years in prison.

Raul Castaneda-Parada. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

Castaneda-Parada, a third Mexican national illegally in the U.S, had a rap sheet in Durham County, North Carolina, for trafficking cocaine.

Luis Gilberto Rodriguez-Villalobos. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

Rodriguez-Villalobos, an illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted of second-degree rape in Hempstead, New York.

Jason Nathaniel Lewis. Image source: The Department of Homeland Security

Lewis, a Jamaican national illegally in the U.S., was convicted of murder in Bronx, New York. ICE Buffalo nabbed the 49-year-old on Monday, according to the agency. He was previously sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

“Despite vile rhetoric about our ICE law enforcement officers, they continue to risk their lives every single day to arrest murderers, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other violent criminals,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our ICE officers are facing a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out operations to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods. Our brave law enforcement will not be deterred from enforcing the law and getting heinous criminals out of our country.”

“ICE will continue to enforce U.S. immigration laws to ensure criminal illegal aliens are identified, arrested, and removed, safeguarding communities across the nation,” the DHS press release read.

