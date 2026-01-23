'Enough is enough': Fed-up Florida sheriff has tough words for anti-ICE leftists who stormed Minnesota church

Grady Judd, the outspoken sheriff of Florida's Polk County, most definitely is not shy about making his opinions known, whether they're about crime in his own back yard or even crime of concern around the country.

Indeed, after leftists protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement stormed a church Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota, Judd — like many Americans — was outraged and made sure to let residents of his Florida county know exactly where he stands.

'Freedom of religion. It is our right in this United States of America.'

The following is what Judd had to say:

I'm standing in a house of worship. And I think about last weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota, where people who came to worship were attacked — they were attacked by rioters. The service was disrupted. They cut at the very fabric of this great United States of America. We settled this country so many years ago so we could worship free, the way we wanted to, in whatever house of worship we chose. That attack is unacceptable.

Then he added what many in Polk County wanted to hear: "I can assure you that had that attack been in this community, every one of those rioters would be in jail today. That's where the federal government could have found them — on state charges, locked up."

Judd concluded: "And I pray it's that same way all across the United States of America. Enough is enough. Let's join together for the good of the United States of America, let's worship the way we want to, and let's everyone renounce the horribleness of last Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota."

The video showing Judd's words received over 3 million views and elicited more than 20,000 comments since it was posted Tuesday; the following are some of the more popular reactions:

"Grady Judd for sheriff of the world!" one commenter wrote.

"I love Sheriff Grady Judd," another user said. "We need more people like him in law enforcement all over this great country."

"Freedom of religion," another commenter noted. "It is our right in this United States of America."

"Great commentary," another user offered. "What's troubling is that a segment of the American public is attempting to argue that the individuals who disrupted the church were merely 'exercising their First Amendment rights.' That claim collapses under even minimal scrutiny. Once they trespassed onto church property, any First Amendment protection ceased to apply. More importantly, their actions directly violated the First Amendment religious rights of the church and its members. If there were ever a clear-cut case for the DOJ to set a strong precedent by pursuing felony charges, this would be it. Serious consequences are warranted for conduct this egregious."

As it happens, Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen were arrested Thursday in connection with the church-storming incident. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced later Thursday that William Kelly also was arrested.

However, former CNN talking head Don Lemon reportedly is escaping charges. Lemon claimed to have been acting as a journalist when he joined the group that stormed the church whose pastor reportedly leads an ICE office.

But CBS News sources said a Minnesota federal magistrate judge refused to sign a complaint against Lemon. "The attorney general is enraged at the magistrate's decision," according to a CBS News source said to be familiar with the matter.

