Former Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Dick Cheney, the former vice president under President George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.

'The death of Richard B. Cheney is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends.'

Cheney passed away from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, according to a statement issued by his family on Tuesday.

"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing," his family stated. "We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man."

Cheney, who was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1941, had a history of heart problems, including five heart attacks, with the first one at 37 years old. He received a heart transplant in 2012.

Bush issued a statement about his former vice president's recent passing.

RELATED: Trump calls Nancy Pelosi 'guilty as hell' over J6, slams 'lunatic' Liz Cheney

Dick Cheney, George W. Bush. Photo by Pool Interagences/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

"The death of Richard B. Cheney is a loss to the nation and a sorrow to his friends. Laura and I will remember Dick Cheney for the decent, honorable man that he was. History will remember him as among the finest public servants of his generation – a patriot who brought integrity, high intelligence, and seriousness of purpose to every position he held," Bush wrote.

RELATED: Kamala repeats the line, says Trump 'suggested rifles should be trained on' Liz Cheney, calling her a 'true patriot'

Dick Cheney, George H. W. Bush. Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Cheney, a Republican, has been a strong critic of President Donald Trump. He warned in a 2022 campaign video for his daughter then-Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) that no one has been a "greater threat to our republic" than Trump. He voted for Trump’s opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, this past election.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!