Gallup poll captures damning snapshot of the extremity of Democrat resentment

The Trump administration — and the country by extension — has enjoyed tremendous success over the past seven months.

The administration has, for instance, secured the border; reformed the foreign aid establishment; fired thousands of bureaucrats across the government; exposed elements of the deep state; routed racist DEI initiatives in the federal government; turned international trade on its head in America's favor; brokered historic peace deals between warring nations across the globe; taken meaningful steps to make America healthy again; driven down the foreign-born population and rounded up multitudes of dangerous criminal noncitizens; and set about the demolition of the child sex-change regime.

Rather than join their countrymen in enjoying the fruits of the administration's efforts, Democrats have apparently grown more bitter and resentful.

Polling data published on Wednesday by Gallup revealed that whereas 93% of Republicans approve of President Donald Trump's overall job performance, only 1% of Democrats signaled approval — a 92-point gap.

The polling outfit noted that this chasmic difference ties the record for the largest partisan divide in Gallup's presidential approval trends, which was set in June.

When polled this month, 35% of independents signaled approval for the job done by the president.

Trump's record disapproval among Democrats is not entirely surprising. After all, a poll revealed late last year that nearly one in three Democrats would have preferred to see the president murdered in cold blood.

What is surprising, however, is that Democrats are similarly dissatisfied with the state of the country at large.

'Partisan perceptual biases that lead Democrats to see things as worse than they are and Republicans better than they are.'

Overall, 31% of Americans say that they are satisfied with the direction the country is going — up from 26% in October and the average 22% throughout Joe Biden's presidency.

Whereas 76% of Republicans say that they are satisfied with the direction of the country, less than 1% of Democrats said the same — a 76-point gap, the highest Gallup has ever recorded on this measure.

Although in July 2024, only 1% of Republicans said that they were satisfied with the direction the country was heading, the partisan divide on the question was far less dramatic because 62% of Democrats were dissatisfied with the state of play.

Robert Shapiro, a professor of government at Columbia University, told Newsweek, "Two things are at work. One is genuine Democratic dislike of what is happening in the economy regarding prices, tariffs, etc. and then all the opposition to what Trump has been doing."

"Second is partisan perceptual biases that lead Democrats to see things as worse than they are and Republicans better than they are," continued Shapiro. "It is only good news for the Democrats if this mobilizes voters in 2026. The voters are not so happy with the Democratic Party and its leaders."

That is a major understatement.

A CNBC poll revealed earlier this month that favorability toward the Democratic Party among registered voters was 56% negative and 24% positive. The poll indicated that Trump had a 46% approval rate. Gallup indicated in late July that only 73% of Democrats had a positive opinion of their own party.

