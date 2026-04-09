'Terrible acting ability': White House hilariously fires back at George Clooney over war crimes allegation

Hollywood actor George Clooney criticized President Donald Trump for threatening to destroy Iran, and the White House fired back with a humorous response on social media.

The actor and director was speaking to about 3,000 high school students in Italy on Wednesday when he said the president's threat would constitute a war crime if he followed through on it.

'You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it.'

"Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that's a war crime," Clooney said. "You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it."

The president posted the message on his Truth Social account on the day of a deadline he had set for Iran to stop blocking ship traffic across the Strait of Hormuz.

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," he posted on Tuesday morning.

"47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

Many other critics called for the president to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment for the threat to end a civilization. That evening, however, the president announced that a ceasefire had been reached with Iran after they both agreed generally to pause the conflict for two weeks.

Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung fired back at Clooney in a post on the X platform.

"The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability," he posted.

Oil prices dropped after the announcement of the ceasefire, but the agreement appeared to be on shaky ground after Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of violating the terms only a day later.

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Clooney went on to express his concerns about the U.S. possibly leaving NATO.

"I'm worried about NATO," the actor said. "It has ensured that Europe, but also the rest of the world, has been safe. Dismantling an institution like this worries me. Aside from many mistakes, I believe the U.S. [with NATO] has also done many extraordinary things that have stood the test of time."

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