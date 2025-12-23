GOP lawmaker who ousted Liz Cheney launches Senate bid following another Republican retirement

Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming is setting her sights on higher office as the 2026 primaries continue to take shape.

Hageman has served her district as an ally to President Donald Trump after kicking off a political career in the nation's capital by ousting former Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary. Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 melee, resulting in a landslide defeat the following election cycle.

'We must keep up this fight.'

Hageman is now pursuing the U.S. Senate after Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming announced her retirement on Friday.

"Wyoming is a beautiful state, but our people matter the most," Hageman said in her campaign announcement. "Our faith, our family, our community, and our county. That's what we care about. That's what we fight for."

RELATED: Republican senator announces retirement, citing exhaustion: 'I feel like a sprinter in a marathon'

David Williams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hageman pointed to the massive energy contributions Wyoming has made to the country, fueling the exponential improvement in technology and quality of life for Americans across the country. Hageman vowed to protect the energy industry and the working class, touting Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act she helped pass in Congress.

"We must keep up this fight, and that's why today, I'm announcing my campaign for United States Senate," Hageman said. "This fight is about making sure the next century sees the advancements of the last while protecting our culture and our way of life."

RELATED: 'Unnecessary and protracted': Elise Stefanik drops out of New York governor's race

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

"We must dedicate ourselves to ensuring that the next 100 years is the next great American century. Wyoming is critical for achieving that goal."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!