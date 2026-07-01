Trump drops historic announcement for midterm elections

The president has made a major announcement regarding the upcoming midterms.

President Donald Trump says he will be heading up a Republican midterm convention, the first ever, in September.

'THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN!'

The midterm convention will be held in Dallas, Texas, according to President Trump's post on social media. He previously pitched the idea in Aug. 2025.

"It will be fantastic! It has never been done before, and will be a truly Historic Event. We are going to celebrate the GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK, and the incredible successes of the American People who transformed our Country through the America First Agenda," he wrote Tuesday.

He lauded a list of his accomplishments that included the shutdown at the border, lowering crime, and increasing the nation's energy dominance.

Trump went on to say the convention will prepare the country for another 250 years of success.

"At the Event, we will have hardworking Americans, our Great Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Manufacturers, First Responders, and Job Creators who are powering our Nation's Golden Age, and proving that America's best days are still ahead of us," he added. "We will also have lots of Great Entertainment — It will be a RALLY like none other!"

Richard Hudson, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, praised the president in a statement on social media.

"President Trump has united Republicans behind a winning agenda that's delivering results for the American people," he wrote. "The Midterm Convention will showcase our strong Republican candidates, energize supporters across the country, and ensure House Republicans have the resources to protect and grow our majority in November."

The midterm convention will run from Sept. 9 to 10.

Democrats considered returning their midterm convention but decided against it. Some suspect that their dwindling cash donations forced them to abandon the idea.

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The convention should help galvanize Republican voters to show up at the ballot box for the midterm elections, which will determine whether Democrats will take over Congress for the rest of Trump's second term.

"THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN!" the president concluded.

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