Senate Republicans announce probe to 'expose' Biden aides and family who covered up his cognitive deterioration

The cognitive decline of former President Joe Biden will be investigated as a cover-up to keep the truth from the American people.

Two Republican Senators announced the investigation to expose the aides and family members that hid Biden's deterioration at the end of his presidential term. Some have even questioned whether Biden was competent enough to make some of the final decisions of the administration.

'The fact that the United States of America was operating without an actual president deeply damages our legitimacy as a Constitutional Republic.'

The mental decline of the most powerful man on Earth just ahead of the 2024 election is considered by some to be one of the most disturbing scandals of recent history. Biden administration aides and family members repeatedly rejected reports that the former president's health was deteriorating, and much of the mainstream media was complicit in the deception.

"It’s time to expose how a cadre of Biden aides and family members were the de facto commander in chief, while President Biden was sidelined," said Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, to Fox News Digital. "I look forward to getting the American people the answers they deserve."

Schmitt is joined by Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas in the investigation.

"For this conspiracy between the mainstream media, Joe Biden’s family, and his inner circle to have hidden the impairment of the president of the United States for years," said Cornyn, "and lied consistently to the American people about his capacity to make decisions, which are solely vested by the Constitution, is unacceptable."

Republicans in the U.S. House are also pursuing an investigation into the alleged cover-up.

Photo by Mandel Ngan - Pool/Getty Images

More damning evidence recently surfaced in a book about the Biden cover-up by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, but critics have pointed out that he had previously come to the defense of the Biden administration to deny the allegations.

Mike Howell, the president of the Oversight Project of the Heritage Foundation, welcomed the development in an exclusive statement to Blaze Media.

"It is terrific that the Senate, like the House and Department of Justice, are taking up our bombshell autopen investigation," said Howell.

"The fact that the United States of America was operating without an actual president deeply damages our legitimacy as a Constitutional Republic. This is why the Oversight Project invested so much in recent years in several investigations related to Biden's incapacity, including suing for the release of the Hur interview audio tapes, forcing the DNC to move up their substitution of Harris for Biden, and many other lawsuits and disclosures aimed at this monumental scandal," he added.

"We stand ready to cooperate with anyone seeking to impose actual accountability for the grave crimes that were committed," Howell concluded. "We also request that Senator Schiff recuse himself from any participation in these matters since he is the recipient of an invalid pardon and clearly has a self-interest in the matter. He should not have access to any sensitive information."

