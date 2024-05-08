Greene lists 4 demands amid ongoing speakership ouster threat

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia filed a motion to vacate in March and announced last week that she planned to pull the trigger this week on the bid to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) from the speakership slot. But while Greene has not yet pulled the trigger, she did meet with Johnson on Monday and again on Tuesday this week. And she has a list of four demands for the speaker.

The congresswoman wants Johnson to "obey the Hastert rule, which means no bills are brought to the floor unless the majority of the majority, which is the majority of Republicans, support it," she explained to Steve Bannon on his "War Room" program. She is also calling for there to be "no more funding for Ukraine," and she is pressing for the defunding of the special counsel targeting former President Donald Trump.

Greene also wants the House to pass the 12 individual appropriations bills, but if that does not happen by the deadline, she has suggested the passage of a continuing resolution that would involve a 1% spending cut.

A tweet on Greene's @RepMTG X account lists the four demands, including, "Hastert Rule (majority of the majority must support any bill)," "No more funding for Ukraine," "Defund Special Counsels," "Avoid a shutdown before the election by passing a CR to automatically enact a 1% spending cut."

"This is Mike Johnson's decision," another tweet reads. "Will he be a Democrat Speaker or a Republican one? He already delivered Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s agenda. If he's capable of doing that, I think he's extremely capable of meeting the suggestions I've asked of him on behalf of the Republican majority. It takes actions, not words. But he can't drag this out."

