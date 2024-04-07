'Healing together': Drake Bell said he forgives fellow Nickelodeon star for writing a letter of support for his abuser

"Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell revealed that Brian Peck, a former Nickelodeon dialogue coach, abused him in a recent documentary called "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

Despite the claims made against Peck, he received a slew of support through written letters from those who had worked with him in the past. One of those people was Rider Strong, who starred in "Boy Meets World." Deadline Hollywood reported that Bell and Strong had a conversation after the revelations in the documentary were revealed.

Following the conversation, Bell posted to X, writing: “I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him."

The docuseries claimed that 41 people had written letters of support for Peck. And even after the first episode of the series aired, Bell said that none of the celebrities who had written letters reached out to him to apologize.

“I haven’t gotten an apology, or a sorry, from anybody that had written letters or was involved in supporting him at all,” Bell said during an interview on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast.

Blaze News previously reported that Bell said the network apologized, but it was a formulated response that didn't have any guts behind it.

“There’s a very well-tailored response saying, ‘Learning about his trauma,’ because they couldn’t say that they didn’t know about this or what had happened, or anything,” Bell said concerning the network's apology.

“So I think that was a really well-tailored response by probably some big attorney in Hollywood.”



“I find it pretty empty, their responses, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on,” Bell continued.

“And I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what — I mean if there was anything, if there was any truth behind them actually caring, there would be something more than quotes on a page by obviously a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response.”

Some of the people who supported Peck were those who worked alongside Bell during the run of "Drake & Josh." The actor was reportedly unaware that the people had written support letters until they were unsealed.

“I had no idea that for four years, I was working alongside people who had supported him, and probably in the back of their mind were thinking of me in a certain way, and I thought they were my friends,” Bell said on the podcast.

